Dropbox is axing jobs, 528 employees are laid off
Dropbox announced plans to lay off 528 employees, cutting its global workforce by 20 percent in an effort to streamline its operations.
Hi everyone, I’m writing to let you all know that after careful consideration, we've decided to reduce our global workforce by approximately 20% or 528 Dropboxers. As CEO, I take full responsibility for this decision and the circumstances that led to it, and I’m truly sorry to those impacted by this change.
– Dropbox cofounder and CEO Drew Houston, Dropbox blog, October 2024
Houston pointed to softening demand and economic headwinds as additional pressures on the company's core business, though he acknowledged internal issues as well. He stated that an overly complex organizational structure had created excess management layers, contributing to slower response times and less agility.
The layoffs are expected to incur costs of around $63 million to $68 million, primarily for severance packages, employee benefits, and related expenses.
