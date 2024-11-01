Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Dropbox is axing jobs, 528 employees are laid off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The Dropbox logo on an orange background.
Dropbox announced plans to lay off 528 employees, cutting its global workforce by 20 percent in an effort to streamline its operations.

Hi everyone, I’m writing to let you all know that after careful consideration, we've decided to reduce our global workforce by approximately 20% or 528 Dropboxers. As CEO, I take full responsibility for this decision and the circumstances that led to it, and I’m truly sorry to those impacted by this change.

– Dropbox cofounder and CEO Drew Houston, Dropbox blog, October 2024

Houston explained that Dropbox's traditional file synchronization and sharing business has reached a plateau, prompting the company to shift its growth strategy toward products like Dash, a search tool powered by artificial intelligence aimed at business users. Given the "maturing" core business, Houston noted that Dropbox's current structure and spending levels have become unsustainable.

Houston pointed to softening demand and economic headwinds as additional pressures on the company's core business, though he acknowledged internal issues as well. He stated that an overly complex organizational structure had created excess management layers, contributing to slower response times and less agility.

This follows a previous round of layoffs in April 2023, when 500 jobs were cut. At that time, Dropbox's business was profitable, but growth was decelerating.

The layoffs are expected to incur costs of around $63 million to $68 million, primarily for severance packages, employee benefits, and related expenses.

Affected employees are set to receive a severance package including 16 weeks of base pay, with an extra week added for each year of service. Additionally, these employees will have their fourth-quarter equity vest and receive a prorated bonus for 2024.

Dropbox's Q2 2024 earnings report showed some positive indicators: revenue increased by 1.9 percent year-over-year to $634.5 million, and net income rose to $110.5 million from $43.2 million a year prior. The company also saw its paying user base rise slightly to 18.22 million over the previous year. However, expenses associated with both rounds of layoffs impacted net results, with costs expected to carry over into 2025.

Recommended Stories
Well, I can't say that I'm shocked; it seems that's the state of the industry these days:


Are you surprised?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless