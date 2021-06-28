Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen

Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen0
One of the new features that is coming to Android users with the upcoming new build (Android 12) is an animated icon on the splash screen of certain apps being opened. For example, when you tap on a compatible app, the icon will expand until it reaches all four corners of the display. Google says that the animated icon startup will "deliver a more consistent and delightful experience."
When a user launches an app with the app's process not running (known as a cold start), or the app is launched without an Activity created (known as a warm start), the system will show splash screens with themes and animation created by the developer. When the app is ready to run, the splash screen is dismissed and the app appears. The splash screen never appears during a hot start which takes place when an app is running in the background and the system merely brings it to the foreground.
Drive is the first of Google's apps to feature the animated splash screen, now live for all Android 12 users.