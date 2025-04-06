Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Don't count on Apple to rescue TikTok from a U.S. ban, says report

Apple Apps
As TikTok’s future in the U.S. hangs in the balance, speculation around potential buyers has reached new levels — but don’t expect Apple to jump into the fray. Despite the social media giant’s massive user base and cultural influence, Apple is not considering any form of investment or acquisition, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The question came up during the Q&A portion of Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, following President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the pause on a TikTok ban by another 75 days. With U.S. lawmakers debating legislation that could force a sale of TikTok’s American operations, there’s been renewed interest in who, if anyone, might be able to — or willing to — take on such a politically charged acquisition.

While companies like Microsoft and Oracle have explored TikTok deals in the past, Apple’s name occasionally floats around because of its immense cash reserves and deep tech ecosystem. But Gurman is clear: Apple has "no obvious scenario" in which it would buy or invest in TikTok. The reasons? They go beyond money.

Image of the TikTok app on an iPhone
Apple is very unlikely to have an interest in buying TikTok, says Mark Gurman. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple and social media just don’t mix

Unlike Meta, Google, or even Amazon, Apple has largely stayed away from the social media business. It’s never launched a successful platform of its own (remember Ping?), and it hasn’t shown much interest in being a major player in user-generated content.

Apple’s focus remains squarely on hardware, services like iCloud and Apple Music, and increasingly, on-device AI. A large-scale social platform like TikTok doesn’t align with that strategy and would raise a host of challenges, from moderation policies to privacy concerns, that Apple typically steers clear of.

And then there’s the brand. Attaching Apple’s name to a politically contentious app accused of posing national security risks could be seen as risky, not just by regulators, but by Apple’s loyal base of privacy-conscious users.

It’s true that acquiring TikTok could attract a younger demographic more deeply into Apple’s ecosystem. But the trade-offs might not be worth it for Cupertino. As Gurman notes, even a strategic move to score points with the Trump administration likely wouldn’t be enough to justify the acquisition.

This could be one of those "what ifs" that keep making headlines, especially with how fast things move and change these days. But unless Apple makes a dramatic shift in strategy, it’s highly unlikely that TikTok would be joining the Apple family.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
