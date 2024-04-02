Up Next:
Does it really matter if iPhone 16 Pro could be glossier when you will probably have a case on?
The cover image shows the iPhone 15 Pro with silicone case
We are in an era where our smartphones aren't just for calls or texts; they are a part of our style. Yet, we find ourselves in a funny situation: buying sleek, stylish phones only to cover them up with a case.
There is talk about the iPhone 16 Pro getting a glossy upgrade with new titanium tech, making it shinier yet just as scratch-resistant as its predecessors. This news got me thinking about the irony of it all. If our phones are always hidden behind cases, how much do we actually get to enjoy their designs?
Considering that a vast majority of us – 79%, to be exact – use phone cases, it begs the question: do the glossiness, the color, and the material of our phones even matter if we cover them up anyway?
This brings us to an interesting crossroads between our love for beautiful phones and the practical need to protect them. Let's explore what drives our choices and whether there is a future where phones can be both stunning and durable enough to go case-free.
iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel: Why do we fall for fancy phones?
Image Credit–PhoneArena
First off, let's talk about why we can't resist those shiny, sleek smartphones. It really boils down to a few key reasons:
- New tech and features: Fancy phones often boast the latest technology, like superior cameras, faster processors, or bigger, brighter screens.
- Status symbol: In some circles, a fancy phone can be seen as a status symbol. It shows you can afford the latest and greatest, and it might project an image of success or trendsetting.
- Design and aesthetics: Let's face it, fancy phones are often designed to be beautiful. They might have sleek curves, unique materials, or eye-catching colors. We appreciate beautiful objects, and a phone we use all day can feel like an extension of ourselves.
- Marketing and hype: Phone companies are masters of creating hype and desire.
Smartphone manufacturers know exactly how to reel us in. They craft these devices to be eye candy, with cool materials and colors that make us go "wow." And it works. We often pick our phones based on how they look, dreaming about how awesome they'll feel in our hands.
Recommended Stories
But here's the kicker: as soon as we buy them, we rush to buy a case. We are all about that phone's look until we remember it's gotta last us a couple of years. So, we end up covering it up to keep it safe from our clumsy moments. Sure, it makes sense to protect our investment, but it is kind of funny how we pay extra for designs we don't keep in plain sight.
The case for cases
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a clear case from Speck (Image Credit–Speck)
Let's face it, life happens. Our phones go through a lot - drops, spills, the occasional toddler attack. So, the booming market for smartphone cases isn't surprising. You've got everything from slim fits to armor-like protection, showing just how much we want to keep our phones safe.
It's a love-hate relationship. We hate bulking up our sleek phones but love them too much to see them cracked. And with each drop, we are silently thanking that bulky case for saving the day. After all, it's better to have a phone in a case than a cracked screen, right?
According to stats, around 1 billion plastic protective smartphone cases are sold every year, and this number continues to rise. And you can choose from a wide range of smartphone cases, such as:
- Black plate cases: Slim, protective smartphone covers, typically featuring a solid back panel.
- Folio cases: Protective covers that wrap around smartphones, with a front flap to keep the screen safe. They often come with spots for your cards and cash, making them a cool mix of a phone protector and a wallet.
- Rugged cases: Super tough covers designed to protect phones from drops, shocks, and extreme conditions.
- Fashion cases: Stylish smartphone covers that make a statement with cool designs, trendy patterns, and materials.
- Customizable cases: You can add your own touch, like photos or designs, to make your phone cover uniquely yours.
And these are just an example. There are plenty of different options out there to choose from, so you can surely find what you need. Right now, there's a growing demand for stylish and trendy cases that not only protect your phone but also make it look great. But it's not just about looks – rugged cases are also on the rise, especially among iPhone users in the US.
Uh, what about the iPhone?
iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
In the US, iOS dominates the market with about 59%, while Android follows with 41%. Also, roughly 30% of iPhones get some kind of damage within a year, so having a protective case isn't a bad idea. There is no recent data on how many iPhone users use cases, but the latest suggests that about 70-80% do.
And yet, stats show that around 1 in 4 iPhone users have dealt with a cracked screen at least once (I'm guilty of two mishaps myself!). It's almost like a daily occurrence, isn't it? I mean, just take a quick glance around – you're bound to spot someone with a broken iPhone. Probably even multiple times!
iPhones are usually known for their durability and solid build quality, but how tough they are can vary based on things like the model, materials used, and how you treat them. Now, if you're thinking of pulling a JerryRigEverything and stress-testing your iPhone, well, let's just say you might not be too pleased with the results. However, as long as you're not deliberately dropping or mistreating it and wear a case, you should be good to go.
Rugged phones could be the middle ground
Motorola Defy (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
So, are we stuck with choosing between showing off our phones or keeping them safe? Maybe not. Some phone makers, including Samsung with its Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Nokia with its Nokia XR20 or Motorola with its Motorola Defy, are trying to find that sweet spot.
They are making phones with tougher materials that can take a hit or two, which is why they have earned their spot on the list of the most durable smartphones in 2024. But, let's be real, we are not quite there yet where phones can go caseless without us worrying about them breaking.
Until we get there, we are playing a balancing act, weighing our desire for cool-looking phones against the practical need to protect them. Sure, some people go bold and case-free with their smartphones, and hats off to them (I've tried going without a case a couple of times, but let's just say my phone didn't fare too well).
Can my phone survive without a case?
While a completely case-free future might be on the horizon, it may not be a one-size-fits-all scenario. Users who prioritize extreme durability or rugged activities might still opt for specialized cases. But for the everyday user, a future of stunning, durable phones could mean a more connected and worry-free experience. So, how do we get there? Materials innovation might be key:
- Self-healing polymers: Phones could be crafted from materials that can repair minor scratches and scuffs automatically, maintaining their pristine look. Imagine a phone with a microscopic network of polymers that mend themselves upon contact with sharp objects.
- Diamondoid coatings: Imagine a phone display coated with a diamondoid film, mimicking the structure of a diamond but being lighter and more flexible. This would offer incredible scratch and shatter resistance, keeping your phone looking flawless.
- Liquid metal alloys: The phone's body could be made from a liquid metal alloy, allowing it to absorb impacts and redistribute force, preventing dents and cracks.
- Integrated grip textures: Phones wouldn't need bulky cases for grip. Imagine microscopic textures etched into the surface that provide a secure hold without compromising the sleek design.
And with phones lasting longer without needing protective cases, the environmental impact of discarded phone cases could be significantly reduced, which brings me to my next point.
Are your phone cases harming the planet?
There's one thing that's been bugging me, and maybe you've thought about it too – the environmental footprint of all these phone cases. With the world already drowning in plastic, have you ever stopped to consider the impact of all those plastic phone cases we are buying?
As we all aim to keep our smartphones snug and stylish, phone cases have morphed into more than just protectors – they are fashion statements. This fashion-forward thinking leads us to hoard cases to match every outfit, cranking up the demand and, unfortunately, the waste.
Now, I'm not saying we can stop this overnight, especially without some serious changes in regulations and industry practices, but we are not totally powerless. We can make more eco-friendly choices, opting for brands that prioritize sustainability, even if it means spending a few extra bucks. Remember, going cheap often costs more down the line, both for your wallet and the planet.
So, does the design matter if you have a case on your smartphone?
I think, yes, of course. Sure, you can not see it all the time, but you know it’s there. And yes, it's kind of funny how we chase after the hottest phone designs only to cover them up. But just as we evolve, so will our phones, reaching a point where they don't need to hide behind cases. Until then, we'll keep juggling our love for beauty with our need for practicality.
And hey, if your phone's design has slipped your mind, swing by for a reminder – our database pretty much spans every phone model you can think of. Joke aside, the vast array of case styles means you are sure to find one that really makes your smartphone design shine. Like, a transparent case can beautifully showcase a glossy phone, whereas a matte case could subtly tone down a shine you're not too fond of.
Feel free to tell us what you think about all this in the comments!
Things that are NOT allowed: