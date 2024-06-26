Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This game hits $100 Million in just 10 days, dominating Chinese market

By
0comments
This game hits $100 Million in just 10 days, dominating Chinese market
Tencent's newly launched mobile game in China, "Dungeon & Fighter" (DnF Mobile), has quickly become a sensation, dominating the top-grossing charts on Apple's iOS platform in the country for a month, according to industry data.

The world's largest gaming market (yup, that's China) saw DnF Mobile's launch on May 21. Within just 10 days, it smashed the $100 million revenue mark, as reported by data analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters). The game also led the global mobile game revenue growth chart for May, securing the 8th spot in overall revenue. Since its launch, DnF Mobile earned $270 million in China.

In its first 10 days on China's iOS market, DnF Mobile's revenue surpassed the combined earnings of Tencent's other blockbuster titles, "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG Mobile," according to a separate Sensor Tower report.

DnF Mobile, based on a popular PC franchise, had been available internationally for several years. However, its China launch was delayed due to a temporary freeze on new game approvals by Beijing. The game's early success in China comes amid ongoing tensions between Tencent and smartphone vendors over gaming revenue sharing. The standard 50% revenue split has often been a point of contention in the industry.

Earlier this month, Tencent pulled DnF Mobile from selected Android app stores, citing expired contracts. The affected Android app stores include those of Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo.

DnF appeals to both casual and hardcore players


The mobile iteration of "Dungeon & Fighter" is an action-packed side-scrolling beat 'em up game that brings the essence of its popular PC predecessor to mobile devices.

Players can choose from a variety of unique characters, each with distinct abilities and fighting styles, to battle through intricate dungeons filled with hordes of enemies and formidable bosses. The game emphasizes fast-paced combat, combo chaining, and strategic skill usage, offering both solo and multiplayer modes.

With rich graphics, engaging storylines, and a plethora of customization options for characters and equipment, DnF Mobile provides an immersive and dynamic gaming experience that appeals to both casual players and hardcore enthusiasts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless