This game hits $100 Million in just 10 days, dominating Chinese market
Up Next:
Tencent's newly launched mobile game in China, "Dungeon & Fighter" (DnF Mobile), has quickly become a sensation, dominating the top-grossing charts on Apple's iOS platform in the country for a month, according to industry data.
The world's largest gaming market (yup, that's China) saw DnF Mobile's launch on May 21. Within just 10 days, it smashed the $100 million revenue mark, as reported by data analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters). The game also led the global mobile game revenue growth chart for May, securing the 8th spot in overall revenue. Since its launch, DnF Mobile earned $270 million in China.
DnF Mobile, based on a popular PC franchise, had been available internationally for several years. However, its China launch was delayed due to a temporary freeze on new game approvals by Beijing. The game's early success in China comes amid ongoing tensions between Tencent and smartphone vendors over gaming revenue sharing. The standard 50% revenue split has often been a point of contention in the industry.
The mobile iteration of "Dungeon & Fighter" is an action-packed side-scrolling beat 'em up game that brings the essence of its popular PC predecessor to mobile devices.
Players can choose from a variety of unique characters, each with distinct abilities and fighting styles, to battle through intricate dungeons filled with hordes of enemies and formidable bosses. The game emphasizes fast-paced combat, combo chaining, and strategic skill usage, offering both solo and multiplayer modes.
With rich graphics, engaging storylines, and a plethora of customization options for characters and equipment, DnF Mobile provides an immersive and dynamic gaming experience that appeals to both casual players and hardcore enthusiasts.
The world's largest gaming market (yup, that's China) saw DnF Mobile's launch on May 21. Within just 10 days, it smashed the $100 million revenue mark, as reported by data analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters). The game also led the global mobile game revenue growth chart for May, securing the 8th spot in overall revenue. Since its launch, DnF Mobile earned $270 million in China.
In its first 10 days on China's iOS market, DnF Mobile's revenue surpassed the combined earnings of Tencent's other blockbuster titles, "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG Mobile," according to a separate Sensor Tower report.
DnF Mobile, based on a popular PC franchise, had been available internationally for several years. However, its China launch was delayed due to a temporary freeze on new game approvals by Beijing. The game's early success in China comes amid ongoing tensions between Tencent and smartphone vendors over gaming revenue sharing. The standard 50% revenue split has often been a point of contention in the industry.
Earlier this month, Tencent pulled DnF Mobile from selected Android app stores, citing expired contracts. The affected Android app stores include those of Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo.
DnF appeals to both casual and hardcore players
The mobile iteration of "Dungeon & Fighter" is an action-packed side-scrolling beat 'em up game that brings the essence of its popular PC predecessor to mobile devices.
Players can choose from a variety of unique characters, each with distinct abilities and fighting styles, to battle through intricate dungeons filled with hordes of enemies and formidable bosses. The game emphasizes fast-paced combat, combo chaining, and strategic skill usage, offering both solo and multiplayer modes.
With rich graphics, engaging storylines, and a plethora of customization options for characters and equipment, DnF Mobile provides an immersive and dynamic gaming experience that appeals to both casual players and hardcore enthusiasts.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: