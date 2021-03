Disney+ is raising its US prices on Friday

Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year

The Mandalorian

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WandaVision

Mulan

Soul

Incredibles 2

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney+, which as of this month has 100 million subscribers, is nothing short of a global phenomenon thanks to its huge catalog of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.That catalog keeps growing in size, though, so Disney+ has decided that now’s the right time to raise its prices in the United States, after already increasing them in Europe last month.Starting this Friday, March 26, the monthly cost of Disney+ is going up by $1 to $7.99 per month. The Disney subscription service is also raising the price of its yearly subscription plan, from $69.99 to $79.99.Disney offers a bundle subscription package that includes Hulu and ESPN+, in addition to Disney+. The ad-supported tier will go from $12.99 to $13.99 a month on Friday, while the ad-free version is going from $18.99 to $19.99 per month.The good news is that you still have time to get Disney+ at its original price. Today is your last chance to sign up to Disney+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. The same can be said for the Hulu & ESPN+ bundle.As a reminder, here are some of the popular movies and TV shows Disney+ offers: