Disney+ is raising its US prices on Friday
That catalog keeps growing in size, though, so Disney+ has decided that now’s the right time to raise its prices in the United States, after already increasing them in Europe last month.
Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year
Starting this Friday, March 26, the monthly cost of Disney+ is going up by $1 to $7.99 per month. The Disney subscription service is also raising the price of its yearly subscription plan, from $69.99 to $79.99.
The good news is that you still have time to get Disney+ at its original price. Today is your last chance to sign up to Disney+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. The same can be said for the Hulu & ESPN+ bundle.
- The Mandalorian
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- WandaVision
- Mulan
- Soul
- Incredibles 2
- Avengers: Endgame
- Marvel Studios: Legends