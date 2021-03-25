Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Android Apps

Disney+ is raising its US prices on Friday

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 25, 2021, 8:23 AM
Disney+ is raising its US prices on Friday
Disney+, which as of this month has 100 million subscribers, is nothing short of a global phenomenon thanks to its huge catalog of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

That catalog keeps growing in size, though, so Disney+ has decided that now’s the right time to raise its prices in the United States, after already increasing them in Europe last month.

Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year


Starting this Friday, March 26, the monthly cost of Disney+ is going up by $1 to $7.99 per month. The Disney subscription service is also raising the price of its yearly subscription plan, from $69.99 to $79.99.

Disney offers a bundle subscription package that includes Hulu and ESPN+, in addition to Disney+. The ad-supported tier will go from $12.99 to $13.99 a month on Friday, while the ad-free version is going from $18.99 to $19.99 per month.

The good news is that you still have time to get Disney+ at its original price. Today is your last chance to sign up to Disney+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. The same can be said for the Hulu & ESPN+ bundle.

As a reminder, here are some of the popular movies and TV shows Disney+ offers:

  • The Mandalorian
  • Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • WandaVision
  • Mulan
  • Soul
  • Incredibles 2
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Marvel Studios: Legends

