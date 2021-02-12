Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Disney+ closes in on 100 million subscribers years ahead of schedule

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 12, 2021, 8:52 AM
Disney+ became an instant success when it launched in November 2019 and the streaming service is showing no signs of slowing down, as Disney itself confirmed in its most recent earnings call.

Disney+ finished 2020 with almost 95 million subscribers


The Netflix rival had 94.9 million subscribers worldwide as of January 2, 2021. That’s an increase of more than 8 million in one month and puts it within touching distance of the coveted 100 million subscriber milestone.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that this success was completely unexpected. Disney originally predicted 90 million Disney+ subscribers by late 2023, but the target has now been revised to 230-260 million by September 2024.

The strong performance of Disney+ throughout December has been attributed to the premiere of key content like Pixar’s Soul on Christmas Day and the final episodes of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian Season 2.

On a more negative note, the average monthly revenue per user was down a considerable 28% year-on-year to $4.03 due to lower average price points outside of the US.

Around 30% of all Disney+ subscribers are in India and Indonesia, where it’s much cheaper and branded under the Disney+ HotStar name. The good news is that starting next quarter this figure should start rising.

In Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and several other markets, Disney+ is planning a price hike to coincide with the introduction of Star — a new brand within Disney+ that contains even more content.

