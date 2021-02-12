Disney+ closes in on 100 million subscribers years ahead of schedule
Disney+ finished 2020 with almost 95 million subscribers
The Netflix rival had 94.9 million subscribers worldwide as of January 2, 2021. That’s an increase of more than 8 million in one month and puts it within touching distance of the coveted 100 million subscriber milestone.
The strong performance of Disney+ throughout December has been attributed to the premiere of key content like Pixar’s Soul on Christmas Day and the final episodes of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian Season 2.
On a more negative note, the average monthly revenue per user was down a considerable 28% year-on-year to $4.03 due to lower average price points outside of the US.
In Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and several other markets, Disney+ is planning a price hike to coincide with the introduction of Star — a new brand within Disney+ that contains even more content.