Disney+ wins Users’ Choice App of 2020, here are also this year's best game, movie and book
Users’ Choice App of 2020
- Winner: Disney+ | Download on Google Play
Some might be surprised to hear that the users' choice app of 2020 isn't a video conferencing app. The winner of best 2020 app is in fact the most serious competition Netflix is currently facing – Disney+.
The nominees Disney+ was against in Users' Choice App of 2020 included the Vimeo Create app, Microsoft Office, and language learning app Speekoo. So not a lot of competition in terms of other entertainment-oriented apps.
Users’ Choice Game of 2020
- Winner: SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off | Download on Google Play
A beloved underwater character is the face of this year's winning game, and that is of course SpongeBob Squarepants.
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off came out in early 2020 and has since surpassed ten million downloads. This colorful 2D game lets players create their own Bikini Bottom kitchen, decorate and run it, unlock items and complete quests, all through interactions with favorite characters from the show.
Other nominees for best game included the anime adventure game Geshin Impact, Disney Sorcerer's Arena (a role-playing game) and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.
Users’ Choice Movie of 2020
- Winner: Bad Boys for Life | Watch on Google Play
The best 2020 movie according to Android users is the third, most recent installment of the Bad Boys trilogy – Bad Boys for Life.
Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami police detectives, this action comedy movie won over nominees such as Birds of Prey, Frozen II and Bill & Ted Face The Music.
Users’ Choice Book of 2020
- Winner: If It Bleeds by Stephen King | Read on Google Play
This book by acclaimed horror writer Stephen King was released in late April, telling four separate stories based on previously unpublished works by King.
If it Bleeds won over books such as James Nestor's Breath, which focuses on the act of human breathing on a scientific and spiritual level. Other nominees included The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett and Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games novel – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.