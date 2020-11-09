Vote now for the Best of Google Play awards
Google today announced that it is now accepting "votes" for the 2020 Google Play "Best of" awards. Voting ends on November 23rd and as Google notes, "you can help choose our Users' Choice winners by voting for your favorites from a short list of this year’s most-loved and trending apps, games, movies, and books." Voting ends on November 23rd and the winners will be announced on December 1st along with the remaining Best of 2020 picks from Google Play's own editors. To participate in voting, take your browser right here and you can vote for best app, best game, best movie, and best book. You must be signed in to your Google account to vote.
This year's nominees include:
User's Choice App
- VITA
- Disney+
- REFACE
- Speeko
- Centr
- The Pattern
- Microsoft Office: Word, Excel
- Whisk
- Dolby On
- Vimeo
User's Choice Game
- Legends of Runeterra
- EverMerge
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- Grand Hotel Mania
- Genshin Impact
- Arknights
- Cell to Singularity
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
- Disney Sorcerer's Arena
- Harry Potter: Puzzle and Spells
User's Choice Movie
- Frozen II
- Trolls World Tour
- Knives Out
- Birds of Prey
- Bad Boys for Life
- Parasite
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- Bloodshot
- The Invisible Man (2020)
- Just Mercy
User's Choice Book
- If It Bleeds
- Untamed
- The Vanishing Half
- Breath
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Harrow the Ninth
- Midnight Sun
- Me and White Supremacy
- Mexican Gothic
- Wow, No Thank You
Last year's User's Choice winners included Call of Duty for best game, Avengers: Endgame was chosen the best movie, Glitch Video Effects won in the Best App category, and the best ebook went to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Vote now and you can have a say in who wins this year.