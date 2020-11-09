Vote now for the Best of Google Play awards

Google today announced that it is now accepting "votes" for the 2020 Google Play "Best of" awards. Voting ends on November 23rd and as Google notes, "you can help choose our Users' Choice winners by voting for your favorites from a short list of this year’s most-loved and trending apps, games, movies, and books." Voting ends on November 23rd and the winners will be announced on December 1st along with the remaining Best of 2020 picks from Google Play's own editors. To participate in voting, take your browser right here and you can vote for best app, best game, best movie, and best book. You must be signed in to your Google account to vote.









This year's nominees include:





User's Choice App





VITA

Disney+

REFACE

Speeko

Centr

The Pattern

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel

Whisk

Dolby On

Vimeo





User's Choice Game





Legends of Runeterra

EverMerge

The Seven Deadly Sins

Grand Hotel Mania

Genshin Impact

Arknights

Cell to Singularity

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Disney Sorcerer's Arena

Harry Potter: Puzzle and Spells





User's Choice Movie





Frozen II

Trolls World Tour

Knives Out

Birds of Prey

Bad Boys for Life

Parasite

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bloodshot

The Invisible Man (2020)

Just Mercy





User's Choice Book





If It Bleeds

Untamed

The Vanishing Half

Breath

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Harrow the Ninth

Midnight Sun

Me and White Supremacy

Mexican Gothic

Wow, No Thank You





Last year's User's Choice winners included Call of Duty for best game, Avengers: Endgame was chosen the best movie, Glitch Video Effects won in the Best App category, and the best ebook went to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Vote now and you can have a say in who wins this year.

