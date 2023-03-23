Discover Samsung event is back with discounts on the S23, Tab S8, and more

Attention Samsung Fans! Samsung is at it again with their Discover Samsung event for spring which runs through March 26th. This is the perfect opportunity to grab that Samsung smartphone or tablet you've been wanting but didn't want to pay full retail price on.





Now is the time to lock in your trade-in and get that S23 or S23 Plus

It's no secret that there was a lot of collective disappointment at the trade-in prices Samsung was offering when the Galaxy S23 line first launched. Samsung fans had, for years, enjoyed somewhat high trade-in values for other brand smartphones, which made the transition a no-brainer for most. However, that ship seemed to have sailed when trade-in values took a steep dive at the time of the Galaxy S23 launch.





Thankfully, Samsung seems to be correcting course and giving its customers an opportunity to get the most bang for their buck. You can currently get either the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ for up $700 off via an enhanced trade-in. This will, of course, depend on the device you are trading in and its value. For example, devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will get you the full $700 trade-in, while a Google Pixel 7 Pro will unfortunately only get you $325.





Additionally, Samsung is throwing in a free battery pack to make sure you get the most out of your time with either of these premium phones. The battery pack is normally priced at $35, which could maximize your savings to up to $735.





Samsung Galaxy S23 now up to $700 off with eligible trade-in Get a free battery pack ($35 value) and up to $700 instant trade-in credit. $700 off (81%) Trade-in $159 99 $859 99 Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ now up to $700 off with eligible trade-in Get a free battery pack ($35 value) and up to $700 instant trade-in credit. $700 off (70%) Trade-in $299 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are in on the action too!





If foldables are your thing, there's also really good news here. If you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone right now, you'll be eligible for a $50 Samsung credit, as well as up to $700 in enhanced-trade-in credits with an eligible device such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Similarly, but not as steep, are the trade-in credits for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, which are now at up to $400 with an eligible device.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now up to $700 off with eligible trade-in Get $50 Samsung credit and up to $700 instant trade-in credit. $700 off (39%) Trade-in $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now up to $400 off with eligible trade-in Get up to $400 instant trade-in credit. $400 off (40%) Trade-in $599 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Get that Tab S8 tablet you always wanted

If you are all set with your smartphone, but just really want that tablet for maximum productivity, then Samsung's got something for you too.





You can currently get the base Galaxy Tab S8 with an instant $100 rebate and an enhanced trade-in credit for eligible devices. Trade-in values can range from $450 for a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, to $265 for a Galaxy Tab S7+, and $30 on a Samsung or Apple Watch in good working condition. Samsung is also offering trade-ins for cracked devices, although the value on those does understandably decrease quite a bit.





The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra have the same discount structure with the instant rebate increasing depending on the configuration chosen. On the Tab S8+ the rebate goes up to $120 when opting for the 16GB (RAM) + 512GB model. However, for the Tab S8 Ultra, rebates increase to $120 and $150 when opting for the 12GB (RAM) + 256GB and 16GB (RAM) + 512GB models respectively. The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra have the same discount structure with the instant rebate increasing depending on the configuration chosen. On the Tab S8+ the rebate goes up to $120 when opting for the 16GB (RAM) + 512GB model. However, for the Tab S8 Ultra, rebates increase to $120 and $150 when opting for the 12GB (RAM) + 256GB and 16GB (RAM) + 512GB models respectively.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now up to $550 off with instant rebate and eligible trade-in Get an instant $100 rebate on the Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi | 8GB (RAM) + 128GB) and up to $450 in eligible trade-in. $550 off (79%) Trade-in $149 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ now up to $550 off with instant rebate and eligible trade-in Get an instant $100 rebate on the Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi | 8GB (RAM) + 128GB) and up to $450 in eligible trade-in. $550 off (61%) Trade-in $349 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung