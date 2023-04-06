Gemini is DirecTV’s new streaming device running Android TV

We’ve made it possible for DIRECTV satellite and DIRECTV internet customers to experience entertainment without compromise by providing the greatest variety of live and on-demand shows, sports and movies as well as seamless access to their favorite apps all without switching TV inputs

After bringing Apple TV+ to its customers last month, DirecTV announced it has launched a brand-new streaming device based on Android TV: Gemini. According to the company, Gemini is the most important hardware launch for DirecTV’s customers, in nearly a decade.Gemini allows DirecTV customers to watch 4K across their favorite apps. It also comes with integrated Google voice remote to make it easier to search thousands of apps like HBO Max, Netflix and others while eliminating the need to switch between TV inputs.But the most important aspect is that the Gemini device is included for new DirecTV customers at no extra cost. Starting today, customers can get DirecTV’s new two-year low-price guarantee promotion via the service’s official website.That’s about all the information provided by DirecTV about its new Gemini hardware device, but I think it’s pretty clear that it’s a significant upgrade over the company’s previous devices. The fact that it’s free might make it even more appealing to those who are considering the service.Packages for DirecTV over satellite or solely over an internet connection include one device at no additional cost for credit-eligible customers and start at $65 per month plus a monthly $15 advanced receiver fee and taxes.,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of DIRECTV.Although you’ll need separate subscriptions for other third-party services, customers can take advantage of DirecTV’s offering that includes the first 3 months of premium networks like HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and MGM+ for free. However, you must sign up for DirecTV’s Ultimate package, which costs $110 per month.