AT&T to raise DirecTV prices for all subscribers starting early 2022

Although AT&T sold 30% of its video streaming service
to private equity firm TPG back in August, the carrier still owns 70% of the business. It’s also true that DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T, but the carrier still has the power to take all the important decisions.
A new report from The Streamable
claims that AT&T will soon announce a DirecTV price hike next week, which will take effect in January 2022. Citing “those familiar with the matter,” the report states that all subscribers will be affected, including legacy
customers.
The only plan that will remain unchanged when it comes to price is the Entertainment Plan, which costs $70 per month and doesn’t include access to Regional Sports Networks. The rest of the plans will get a $5-$10 price hike.
For example, the Choice plan will be priced at $90 per month instead of $85, while the Ultimate plan will go from $95 per month to $105 per month. Finally, the Premier plan will cost $150 per month, whereas the same plan is now priced at just $140.
As far as legacy plans go, the report mentions that customers on DirecTV NOW and AT&T NOW
plans will see a $10 price hike. Also, the Live A Little plan price will increase to $80 per month, Just Right to $95, and Go Big to $105. Last but not least, Go Big Early Adopter subscribers will still see a $25 discount, so their plan will cost $80 (up to $70).