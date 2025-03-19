Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Verizon and AT&T lead the way in managing millions of invisible connections you depend on daily

Internet of Things (IoT) devices can connect in different ways, whether it is through cellular networks (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G), satellite, LPWA networks or managed field-area networks (FANs). These connections power everything from smart home gadgets to industrial automation.

Managed IoT connectivity services play a huge role in helping businesses securely gather, analyze, and act on data in real time. This allows companies to monitor, control and even automate their assets more efficiently. And when it comes to leading providers in this space, two of the biggest US mobile carriers have made the cut.

Verizon recently announced that it has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, a ranking based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute." AT&T also secured a spot among the leaders, along with major global players like Vodafone, Telenor Group, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange.



The report describes leaders as companies that actively invest in the future of IoT and cover everything from edge devices to platforms and analytics. These companies don't just keep up – they push the industry forward. Overall, in many cases, they set the standard for innovation and market growth.

We feel that this recognition of Verizon's managed IoT connectivity services is a testament to the strength and completeness of our end-to-end IoT offering for customers of different industries, geographies and sizes. Our IoT connectivity offering – especially when integrated with other Verizon solutions and platforms like private 4G/5G, fixed wireless access, edge computing, and Sensor Insights -- can help customers with data-driven automation in near-real time, asset tracking and monitoring, cybersecurity, quality control, and more. As we continue to strengthen our global IoT offerings and platforms, we look forward to further proliferating capabilities like these with business customers in the U.S. and abroad.

– Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions and IoT, Verizon Business, March 2025

Verizon offers a wide range of IoT solutions, including fleet management, utility monitoring and asset tracking. It has recently expanded its 5G, its private networks, edge computing and security features. Reportedly, by mid-2024, Verizon managed nearly 63 million IoT connections, which is up 15% year-over-year. The carrier serves industries like manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and smart cities across the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, AT&T focuses on end-to-end IoT solutions in the US and Mexico, with growing SMB-targeted offerings like connected spaces and video-as-a-sensor. It managed nearly 136 million IoT connections in early 2024, up 16% year-over-year, primarily supporting multinational corporations in North America and Western Europe.

Now, while all this mainly benefits businesses, I think it also impacts us everyday users. With the rise of managed IoT connectivity, smart home devices, security systems and even city infrastructure like traffic lights and utilities will have more reliable connections.

Plus, businesses using IoT for tracking and monitoring can improve delivery times, public transportation and emergency response. And since managed IoT services focus on secure data handling, your personal data from connected devices could be better protected.
