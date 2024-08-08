Did a T-Mobile rep lie to a customer to keep him from leaving the carrier?

T-Mobile app did not have an option that would allow the customer to get a transfer PIN. When someone wants to leave their carrier and move to another wireless provider, they request a transfer PIN from their current wireless firm. This code, which can usually be requested through a carrier's app, can be used to authorize the porting over of the customer's phone number. Today, a good Samaritan was helping a T-Mobile subscriber leave the carrier when he noticed that theapp did not have an option that would allow the customer to get a transfer PIN.





T-Mobile app where the customer could request a transfer PIN, the customer decided to discuss the situation in a chat with a T-Mobile phone rep named Kevin. According to the good Samaritan, . Unable to find a place on theapp where the customer could request a transfer PIN, the customer decided to discuss the situation in a chat with aphone rep named Kevin. According to the good Samaritan, Kevin started "begging" for the customer to stay with T-Mobile





Kevin tried to get the customer to stay, but this attempt failed when the customer wrote back, "No, I would like a transfer pin." And here is where Kevin started to make matters worse for the T-Mobile customer. Typing out a series of directions to follow, you can see in the screenshots that we've embedded in this article that the T-Mobile employee identified as Kevin told the customer to select the checkbox next to "Port Out Protection."









The problem here is that "Port Out Protection" is a feature that is used by T-Mobile customers to prevent unauthorized transfers of their accounts. It's a great feature as it prevents an attacker from moving a T-Mobile customer's account to another carrier without his or her knowledge. If something like that were to happen, the T-Mobile customer could find himself locked out of his own account and phone, and find his banking, securities, and credit card accounts wiped out.









Used properly, "Port Out Protection" is an important security tool for T-Mobile customers. Used incorrectly by a T-Mobile rep, it can make it hard for a good Samaritan to help a T-Mobile account holder from receiving a transfer PIN. The good Samaritan wrote on Reddit, "So here I am, trying to detangle this mess. This seems just petty and predatory against customers wishing to leave."



Recommended Stories

The helpful pal also had a good suggestion for other T-Mobile subscribers looking to get a transfer PIN. Don't look for it in the app. Instead, call 611 from your T-Mobile phone and go to number transfer center to obtain a transfer pin.





