Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Did a T-Mobile rep lie to a customer to keep him from leaving the carrier?

By
1comment
Did a T-Mobile rep lie to a customer to keep him from leaving the carrier?
When someone wants to leave their carrier and move to another wireless provider, they request a transfer PIN from their current wireless firm. This code, which can usually be requested through a carrier's app, can be used to authorize the porting over of the customer's phone number. Today, a good Samaritan was helping a T-Mobile subscriber leave the carrier when he noticed that the T-Mobile app did not have an option that would allow the customer to get a transfer PIN.

Unable to find a place on the T-Mobile app where the customer could request a transfer PIN, the customer decided to discuss the situation in a chat with a T-Mobile phone rep named Kevin. According to the good Samaritan, Kevin started "begging" for the customer to stay with T-Mobile.

Kevin tried to get the customer to stay, but this attempt failed when the customer wrote back, "No, I would like a transfer pin." And here is where Kevin started to make matters worse for the T-Mobile customer. Typing out a series of directions to follow, you can see in the screenshots that we've embedded in this article that the T-Mobile employee identified as Kevin told the customer to select the checkbox next to "Port Out Protection."


The problem here is that "Port Out Protection" is a feature that is used by T-Mobile customers to prevent unauthorized transfers of their accounts. It's a great feature as it prevents an attacker from moving a T-Mobile customer's account to another carrier without his or her knowledge. If something like that were to happen, the T-Mobile customer could find himself locked out of his own account and phone, and find his banking, securities, and credit card accounts wiped out.

"The problem is no one with T-Mobile or Metro wants to eat the cancelled line on their metrics. That’s the elephant in the room. T-Mobile is becoming the Wells Fargo of the phone companies. It’s going to hurt them eventually just like it did WF."-Reddit subscriber GuaranteeWide7607

Used properly, "Port Out Protection" is an important security tool for T-Mobile customers. Used incorrectly by a T-Mobile rep, it can make it hard for a good Samaritan to help a T-Mobile account holder from receiving a transfer PIN. The good Samaritan wrote on Reddit, "So here I am, trying to detangle this mess. This seems just petty and predatory against customers wishing to leave."

Recommended Stories
The helpful pal also had a good suggestion for other T-Mobile subscribers looking to get a transfer PIN. Don't look for it in the app. Instead, call 611 from your T-Mobile phone and go to number transfer center to obtain a transfer pin.

The big question here is whether Kevin was lying to the customer on purpose to make it harder to leave T-Mobile, or whether he was just not knowledgeable. Which sounds more likely to you? As another Redditor pointed out, no T-Mobile rep wants to have his numbers hurt by a customer dropping his lines and account and leaving the carrier. It all comes back to the metrics. It's another example why T-Mobile needs to take the industry lead and change how reps are compensated in this industry.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless