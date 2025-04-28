Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Did T-Mobile just upgrade your plan again? Not exactly, despite confusing email

T-Mobile recently updated its offerings, replacing the Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans with two new options: "Experience More" and "Experience Beyond". Following this change, the carrier started sending emails to customers on these new plans detailing their benefits. However, the wording of these emails has sparked some confusion, leading some subscribers to believe they're receiving brand-new perks added after the launch.

Let's clarify what's happening.

Misinterpreted messages

Emails highlighting features like increased mobile hotspot data (up to 250GB on Beyond), more high-speed data for Canada and Mexico (up to 30GB on Beyond), and upcoming Starlink satellite connectivity access are landing in inboxes. Seeing phrases like "even more benefits", some customers understandably thought T-Mobile was adding extra value, possibly due to negative feedback about the new plans' pricing structure.



But here’s the reality: these features aren't actually new additions. They were all part of the official announcement when the Experience plans were first introduced. The emails seem to be reminders rather than announcements of newly added features.

The "Experience" plans explained

These new plans offer the below data allocations and perks:

  • Experience More (replaces Go5G Plus): Offers 60GB of hotspot data and access to use Starlink satellite services through the end of 2025 (this is access, not an included subscription).
  • Experience Beyond (replaces Go5G Next): Comes with 250GB of hotspot data, 30GB of high-speed data for Canada & Mexico, and includes a full Starlink subscription.

The most significant structural change, however, wasn't just the perks. While the base monthly cost for these plans is $5 less than their Go5G predecessors, T-Mobile stopped including taxes and fees in that advertised price. This is a departure from the tax-inclusive pricing strategy used for the Go5G and older Magenta plans, meaning the actual cost for customers on Experience plans can vary and potentially be higher than the plans they replaced.

It seems T-Mobile's emails are intended to reinforce the value proposition of the Experience plans, particularly given the discussion around the change in how taxes and fees are handled. While showcasing the included benefits makes sense, the communication approach inadvertently led some customers to believe they were getting something extra beyond what was initially promised. That isn't the case, though, so some clarity was indeed needed here.
