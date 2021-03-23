Beta version of possible Android replacement rumored to be upcoming
You might recall that back in 2017 we told you that Google was working on a follow-up to Android that was called Fuchsia. Not much is known about Fuchsia which could end up as a replacement for both Android and Chrome. 9to5Google states that Google appears ready to give developers access to the open source OS possibly through the release of a beta version of the software.
Code found in the Fuchsia project in late January signals that a beta release of Fuchia is coming. Besides references to "releases/F1" and "releases/F2," the Fuchsia bug tracker lists fixes expected to be found in an F3 version due out later. All of these different releases could indicate that Google will drop a beta version of Fuchsia for developers to look at and run using the specialized "Fuchsia Emulator."