iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Motorola Android Qualcomm

Video shows plug-and-play Desktop mode for future Motorola flagships

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 02, 2020, 2:31 PM
Video shows plug-and-play Desktop mode for future Motorola flagships
Remember the Motorola Atrix 4G? Released in 2011 as the first smartphone to use a fingerprint scanner, the handset was powered by an NVIDIA Tegra 2 chip and the manufacturer called the device the fastest smartphone in the world. Motorola also released an accessory called the LapDock. Slipping the Atrix into the LapDock allowed the phone to power a laptop-like device with a special UI. The accessory was the forerunner of Samsung's DeX but proved to be way too far ahead of its time to help push sales of the phone.

But it appears that Motorola has come up with a more modern system that will reportedly be called Desktop mode on upcoming flagship handsets. According to 9to5 Google, the other day during the Qualcomm Summit, a video was played showing a Motorola handset plugged into a monitor delivering a desktop style experience to the user. On the video, Motorola Mobility president Sergio Bunac noted that "2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G, and nothing would make us prouder than bringing 800-series experiences to this family."

On the video, Motorola uses the name Desktop mode when it brags about its plan to "take multitasking to the next level in a desktop mode…allowing you to take a closer look at things like videos, artwork, and documents, on a larger display."




Motorola returned to the flagship market this year with the Motorola Edge+ which includes an improved camera array, a large 5000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch waterfall display. There are already rumors about a newer top-of-the-line handset that goes beyond the Edge+ specs-wise. We wouldn't be surprised to see Desktop mode debut on that device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless