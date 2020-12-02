Video shows plug-and-play Desktop mode for future Motorola flagships

Remember the Motorola Atrix 4G ? Released in 2011 as the first smartphone to use a fingerprint scanner, the handset was powered by an NVIDIA Tegra 2 chip and the manufacturer called the device the fastest smartphone in the world. Motorola also released an accessory called the LapDock. Slipping the Atrix into the LapDock allowed the phone to power a laptop-like device with a special UI. The accessory was the forerunner of Samsung's DeX but proved to be way too far ahead of its time to help push sales of the phone.





But it appears that Motorola has come up with a more modern system that will reportedly be called Desktop mode on upcoming flagship handsets. According to 9to5 Google , the other day during the Qualcomm Summit, a video was played showing a Motorola handset plugged into a monitor delivering a desktop style experience to the user. On the video, Motorola Mobility president Sergio Bunac noted that "2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G, and nothing would make us prouder than bringing 800-series experiences to this family."





On the video, Motorola uses the name Desktop mode when it brags about its plan to "take multitasking to the next level in a desktop mode…allowing you to take a closer look at things like videos, artwork, and documents, on a larger display."













