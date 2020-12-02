Video shows plug-and-play Desktop mode for future Motorola flagships
Remember the Motorola Atrix 4G? Released in 2011 as the first smartphone to use a fingerprint scanner, the handset was powered by an NVIDIA Tegra 2 chip and the manufacturer called the device the fastest smartphone in the world. Motorola also released an accessory called the LapDock. Slipping the Atrix into the LapDock allowed the phone to power a laptop-like device with a special UI. The accessory was the forerunner of Samsung's DeX but proved to be way too far ahead of its time to help push sales of the phone.
On the video, Motorola uses the name Desktop mode when it brags about its plan to "take multitasking to the next level in a desktop mode…allowing you to take a closer look at things like videos, artwork, and documents, on a larger display."
Motorola returned to the flagship market this year with the Motorola Edge+ which includes an improved camera array, a large 5000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch waterfall display. There are already rumors about a newer top-of-the-line handset that goes beyond the Edge+ specs-wise. We wouldn't be surprised to see Desktop mode debut on that device.