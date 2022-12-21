Alleged demand for OLED iPads halts Samsung from advancing its display tech





via 9to5Mac A new supply-chain report, however, states that the South Korea-based tech giant might have had to halt its work on creating a more advanced OLED panel tech to meet the allegedly high demand for future OLED iPads (). Yes, we are talking about those Apple tablets that were rumored to come out in 2021, then in 2022, with final reports saying they are postponed until 2024 , according to display supply chain consultant Ross Young.





The iPads in question are supposed to come with one of the more advance type of OLED display technology, which is a mixture between glass and polyamide film. This is different than the P-OLED tech we see on phones like Apple's latest iPhones, as it is flexible while also sturdy enough to avoid warping in larger screens.





Apple has also apparently asked Samsung for "two stack tandem OLED" that consist of two layers of pixels sandwiched together, instead of just one. This approach helps make the screen brighter and longer-lasting, which Apple definitely wants for its iPads and MacBooks, as these devices tend to be used for longer periods before the customer opts for a new one.





But what was Samsung working on that it had to halt because of Apple's request, you might ask? Well, nothing other than the next generation of OLED! Yes, you read that right. In other words, Samsung paused work on making some of the best display tech even better (in partnership with Japanese company Ulvac) to satisfy the supply and demand needs of one of its main competitors.