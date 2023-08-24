Deezer rolls out new Home and Explore tabs on mobile

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Apps Music
@cosminvasile
Deezer, one of the major music streaming services available worldwide, has just launched two new tabs on mobile: Home and Explore. The new tabs will be available to everyone, so they’re not gated behind a paywall.

The new Home tab aims to provide users with a personalized experience. It’s also the main hub for all recommended content based on listening habits and liked songs, including the infinite AI-generated playlist, also known as Flow.

It’s also important to add the Home tab gives Deezer users access to their top genres, new releases from their favorite artists, and the playlists they like.

On the other hand, the Explore tab is the place to go if you’re particularly looking for new music to listen to. According to Deezer, the new Explore tab will feature a curated selection of music that takes into consideration new artists, genres and trends.

Surprisingly, Deezer is not among the most popular music streaming platforms in the United States, probably the most important market for this type of services. Or at least it’s not among the top five most popular music streaming services in the US, and neither is TIDAL.

The addition of the two new tabs will further improve user experience and make Deezer a more appealing product overall. It will certainly not convince millions of people to suddenly switch to Deezer, but it’s a step in the right direction.

