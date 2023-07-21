Deezer launches new automotive app for cars with Google built-in

Music has the power to enhance any situation, and listening to your top songs in the car is essential to people all over the world. It’s our pleasure to introduce our new automotive app, giving drivers seamless access to their favorite music on Deezer. With this launch, we’re excited to get on the road with some of the world’s finest car manufacturers

Deezer might not be among the top five most popular music streaming services in the United States, but it’s one of the few that has a dedicated automotive app available for those who drive cars with Google built-in. Earlier this week, the music streaming platform announced the launch of its new automotive app.As mentioned in the title, the app will be available in cars with Google built-in and cars with the automotive app store Faurecia Aptoide. The release of the new solution follows a growing demand for dedicated car apps with features and functionalities matching the experience of using a phone.,” said Nicolas Pinoteau, VP Product & Engineering, Deezer.Deezer premium users will be able to enjoy their own playlists or a lineup of personalized AI-generated Flow of recommendations directly through the car and without using their phones. Voice control is also available for those using Deezer’s new automotive app in case they want to tune into the right playlist.The app has been designed to provide simplicity over complicated menus, at least that’s what Deezer claims. The app offers access to an extensive catalog of more than 120 million songs, but keep in mind that you’ll need to pay $10.99 per month for Deezer Premium. A free 1-month trial is also available if you just want to try the music streaming service.The free version of Deezer offers access to over 90 million songs, but it’s ad-supported. The free subscription plan doesn’t provide any perks in comparison with the other three (Premium, Student, Family) apart from personalized mixes and playlists.