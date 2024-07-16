Deezer launches new AI-powered tool, but availability is limited
Deezer might not be among the top three popular music streaming services in the world, but it’s definitely one of the most feature-rich out there. If you’re one of the many Deezer subscribers, you’ll be pleased to know that the company is now rolling out a new AI-powered feature that promises to make it much easier to discover new music.
The bad news is that just 5 percent of Deezer’s paying subscribers, selected at random, will benefit from the new feature. Playlist with AI enables users to create new playlists from text prompts that describe desired moods, genres, decades, activities and anything else that comes to mind, Deezer explains.
“We’re excited to bring this AI-powered feature to Deezer users around the world. Whether you need the perfect soundtrack for a workout, a romantic evening, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, our Playlist with AI feature will curate a new musical experience within a matter of seconds, and offers endless possibilities to easily discover new music,” said Alexandra Leloup, VP Product at Deezer.
Besides Playlist with AI, Deezer offers a pretty stacked range of AI features, including the service’s signature tool called Flow, which enables users to create a mix based on moods and genres, as well as SongCatcher, another AI feature that allows users to recognize and register a song they don’t know the name of.
Once again, Playlist with AI will only be available to select Deezer paying customers globally while the feature remains in beta.
Regardless of location, Deezer subscribers around the world can now try out the new Playlist with AI feature, which allows them to create custom playlists with a simple text prompt.
While this isn’t a first for the music streaming service market, it’s nice to know that one more company is adding this very useful feature. Both Amazon Music and Spotify added AI playlist generators back in April and made them available to their paying customers.
