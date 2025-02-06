Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad





The reason this is important is that the NAD discovered that T-Mobile 's claim isn't true if you consider Spectrum to be one of the big guys. That's because a Spectrum customer would not achieve the 20% savings claimed by T-Mobile because of a special promotion Spectrum is running that lowers a customer's price during his first year with the company.





T-Mobile 's claim that "Families can save 20% vs. the other big guys" with T-Mobile wireless service is supported by the evidence. This ad has been in heavy rotation and there is no way that you've avoided seeing it unless your television viewing is limited to CSPAN or PBS. But today, a reversal has been announced by the BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board (NARB) . This is the body that reviews appeals on decisions made by the NAD. The Review Board has concluded that's claim that "Families can save 20% vs. the other big guys" withwireless service is supported by the evidence. This ad has been in heavy rotation and there is no way that you've avoided seeing it unless your television viewing is limited to CSPAN or PBS.





T-Mobile 's " iPhone 16 Pro on us" offer. The commercial stars entertainer Snoop Dogg, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and influencer Kai Cenat and promotes the iPhone 16 Pro and's "on us" offer.





In reversing the original decision, the NARB disagreed with the NAD and said that in the mobile phone industry, the big three are Verizon , T-Mobile , and AT&T based on their market shares. The Review Board panel said that consumers would not call Spectrum Mobile, with its smaller market share, "one of the big guys" in mobile. The NARB also said that T-Mobile 's pricing claim is valid noting that a savings calculator on the T-Mobile website allows consumers to calculate their savings themselves.



