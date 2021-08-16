Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
Save 25% on Apple's AirPods Pro at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro have been among the best-selling products on Amazon for quite a while. Although the earphones usually sell for $250, customers can find better deals and don’t even have to look too hard.

Typically, the best deals on the AirPods Pro are available on Black Friday or other similar sale events, but if you spent your budget before buying a pair of Apple’s iconic buds, we have another deal that’s almost just as good.

For a limited time, Amazon offers a 25% discount on the Apple AirPods Pro, and you’ll also qualify for free standard shipping if you decide to go for the deal. These active noise cancellation earbuds come with wireless charging case that should provide users with an additional 24 hours of battery life.

Apart from that, the AirPods Pro also feature sweat and water resistance, adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, and transparency mode. Obviously, they comes with Siri support which can be activated by saying “Hey Siri” and about 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge.

