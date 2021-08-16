Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon

Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Typically, the best deals on the AirPods Pro are available on Black Friday or other similar sale events, but if you spent your budget before buying a pair of Apple’s iconic buds, we have another deal that’s almost just as good.
Apart from that, the AirPods Pro also feature sweat and water resistance, adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, and transparency mode. Obviously, they comes with Siri support which can be activated by saying “Hey Siri” and about 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge.