Fitbit Versa 2 drops to lowest price to date on Amazon

The Versa 2 is definitely a step up from the previous model, but that doesn't mean it's the perfect smartwatch. Even so, a 35% discount makes the Fitbit Versa 2 one of the best deals you can get if you're looking for such a wearable device.There's one thing you should know though, if you order one from Amazon right now, it will arrive after Christmas, so if you need a gift quickly, this is not it. Also, you can either get the Black/Carbon model or the Petal/Copper Rose.The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently a best seller on Amazon, so it looks like everyone is trying to secure one before the deal is over. Speaking of the deal, you'll save exactly $70 if you buy one right now, which is 35% off MSRP.The smartwatch works very well with either Android or iOS handsets, and it comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support. The Fitbit Versa 2 should offer up to 6 days of battery life, but that varies with use and other factors. You can read our Fitbit Versa 2 mini-review for more information about the smartwatch.