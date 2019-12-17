Fitbit Versa 2 drops to lowest price to date on Amazon
There's one thing you should know though, if you order one from Amazon right now, it will arrive after Christmas, so if you need a gift quickly, this is not it. Also, you can either get the Black/Carbon model or the Petal/Copper Rose.
The smartwatch works very well with either Android or iOS handsets, and it comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support. The Fitbit Versa 2 should offer up to 6 days of battery life, but that varies with use and other factors. You can read our Fitbit Versa 2 mini-review for more information about the smartwatch.
