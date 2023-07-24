Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Save big on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon, but act fast

@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are selling like hot cakes every time they’re on sale. Many times customers deplete the stock long before the promo’s ending date, so you must always act fast when you find a good deal that fits your budget.

The most recent AirPods Pro 2 deal on Amazon is among those that definitely require Apple fans to act fast because the discount is quite big. Although it’s not the lowest price we’ve been able to track to date, a 20 percent discount puts the AirPods Pro 2 price right below the $200 psychological mark, albeit not by much.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Featuring next-level active noise cancelation, the AirPods Pro 2 dramatically improves audio experience even in noisy environments. And thanks to Adaptive Transparency, users can hear the world around them, adjusting for intense noise in real time.

The earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tips to fit a wider range of ears, as well as provide an acoustic seal to help keep noise and secure the AirPods Pro 2 in place. Just like many other earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2’s battery offers up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancelation enabled, which is about 33 percent more than the original AirPods Pro.

However, with the charging case, you’ll be able to get 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancelation, which is 6 hours longer than the original AirPods Pro. So, it looks like the battery life has been improved across the board.

It’s also important to mention that the AirPods Pro 2 support Qi, MagSafe and Lightning chargers. It also offers quick access to Siri and Audio Sharing, which lets users share a song or a show between two sets of AirPods on an Apple device. The earbuds and the charging case are sweat and water resistant, as well as IPX4 rated.

