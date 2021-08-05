Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold

When you saw those commercials for MVNO Mint Mobile with actor Ryan Reynolds making comments about owning the company, you probably thought that it was a joke. But in 2019, as he became a pitchman for Mint Mobile, Reynolds also took a stake in the firm. And thanks to his role as Deadpool in the movies, Reynolds has a large social media following (38 million people on Instagram and 17.7 million on Twitter) that he could try to sell Mint's services to.





The New York Post





According to an unnamed source cited by, Reynolds could be poised to score a windfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars if a potential sale of Mint Mobile closes. The math is easy to work out as Reynolds reportedly owns between 20% and 25% of Mint which is expected to be sold at a price between $600 million and $800 million. Mint is shopping itself and Altice USA is said to be the frontrunner.





Altice has its fingers in some very tasty pies, some of which would go well with Mint Mobile. Those businesses include phone, cable, internet, and wireless services. Altice has been focusing on its cellular business and has rebranded the division from Altice Mobile to Optimum Mobile. On Thursday, during the company's conference call following the release of Q2 earnings, CEO Dexter Goei said "We’ll be looking at being more aggressive on the mobile side."





As an MVNO, Mint is a virtual network that sells wireless service to customers without owning any spectrum or towers. It leases wireless service from T-Mobile and sells service at a discount price to consumers. Mint started operating in 2016 and a previous report says that since Reynolds obtained his Mint Mobile stake, the wireless provider's revenues soared 50,000% between November 2017 and November 2020.





Reynolds has been on a roll in the business world. A year ago Reynolds sold Aviation Gin for $610 million after picking up a stake in the firm in February 2018. Talking about Mint, Reynolds made a statement that also includes a nod to Aviation Gin. "Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies," Reynolds said. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month."