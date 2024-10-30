Cybersecurity Awareness Month at TikTok: protect your data
Since 2004 – that's twenty years already – October has been recognized by both the US President and Congress as Cybersecurity Awareness Month – a dedicated time for public and private sectors to join forces in raising awareness about the critical importance of cybersecurity.
Though October will be over in some hours, this shouldn't stop you from being cybersecurity-aware during the rest of the year, though.
Since 2020, TikTok has collaborated with HackerOne on a Global Bug Bounty program, an effort that has grown steadily with contributions from over 450 security researchers.
Here is some practical advice from TikTok:
In August, TikTok took part in a Live Hacking Event held alongside the DEF CON conference in Las Vegas. This event allowed researchers worldwide to showcase their skills, and TikTok awarded $720,000 in bounties to 50 researchers from 29 countries over the span of just 20 days. HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos has praised TikTok’s dedication to this program, highlighting the impact it has had on both the platform and the cybersecurity community.
TikTok is also spotlighting creators who use the platform to educate users about cybersecurity. These creators help demystify technical topics and show how to protect against online threats. With his background as a network engineer, Kevin, known as @adjacentnode, breaks down complex tech concepts in a way that’s relatable and easy to understand, aiming to make cybersecurity accessible for all.
Lola, known as @lolalovestech, brings her passion for cybersecurity to her audience by sharing practical tips, industry insights, and career advice aimed at helping others succeed in tech.
These creators embody the educational spirit of TikTok’s #LearnOnTikTok initiative, sharing valuable skills and cybersecurity knowledge with a broad audience. So maybe it's worth checking them out!
That's why TikTok is celebrating (hey, their words, not mine!) the strides it’s made in protecting its billion-strong user community and encouraging safe online habits with the #BeCyberSmart initiative. This year marks four years of TikTok’s bug bounty partnership with the HackerOne platform and it's highlighting the researchers and creators who make online security accessible and engaging.
They have flagged more than 1,000 security vulnerabilities, enabling TikTok’s team to respond quickly to potential threats. This program, which serves as a critical "last line of defense", has awarded over $1.6 million in bounties.
Image credit – TikTok Newsroom
Marcus, known as @itsmarcushutchins, is a cybersecurity expert who famously stopped the WannaCry ransomware attack. Now based in California, he creates content that combines his programming skills and cybersecurity expertise to educate future cybersecurity professionals.
