Customer goes for a small Verizon loyalty tweak, gets a big billing surprise instead
Up Next:
Imagine being a loyal customer for years - stacking up discounts over time, paying your bills on time, and finally being offered a new loyalty deal that should make your monthly costs even lower. But instead of saving money, your bill suddenly jumps by over $50, and no one can explain why. That's the frustrating situation one Verizon customer found themselves in - and now, they're wondering if it's time to make the switch to T-Mobile.
Naturally, you'd be very excited in such a situation, as I'd be too, and as probably this customer was. They asked a Verizon chat rep to apply the discount, which they did... and here comes the twist.
As any person would do, they reached out to Verizon's customer service, only to find out that the representatives weren't able to help them or reverse the situation. Hence, the customer actually started considering switching to T-Mobile over the entire fiasco they had to endure.
You'd say this is a one-time error by a chat rep... however, apparently, it isn't. Other Redditors in the thread are also sharing similar stories, some still trying to fix their bill, while others have already resolved the situation. Last month, another Verizon found themselves facing a headache over trying to save some money but ending up losing their discounts as well.
One Redditor suggested to the customer to email Verizon's Executive Leadership, saying doing so has resolved a similar situation they have faced. Others have taken the FCC complaint route.
We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update this story when we receive the response.
The user took to Reddit to tell their story. They report being a Verizon customer for years and as such, they apparently had several discounts applied to their account. However, they recently got a loyalty offer - an additional $10 off each line.
Naturally, you'd be very excited in such a situation, as I'd be too, and as probably this customer was. They asked a Verizon chat rep to apply the discount, which they did... and here comes the twist.
Apparently, all other discounts the customer had were removed.
When they did so, literally every other discount I had on my account fell off. “Locked in” prices I had for home internet went up. My bill should’ve been going down and instead it went up by 50+ dollars.
-TurtleDove96 on Reddit, April 2025
As any person would do, they reached out to Verizon's customer service, only to find out that the representatives weren't able to help them or reverse the situation. Hence, the customer actually started considering switching to T-Mobile over the entire fiasco they had to endure.
You'd say this is a one-time error by a chat rep... however, apparently, it isn't. Other Redditors in the thread are also sharing similar stories, some still trying to fix their bill, while others have already resolved the situation. Last month, another Verizon found themselves facing a headache over trying to save some money but ending up losing their discounts as well.
One Redditor suggested to the customer to email Verizon's Executive Leadership, saying doing so has resolved a similar situation they have faced. Others have taken the FCC complaint route.
Of course, mistakes can happen, especially with complex billing systems and layered discounts. Still, stories like this highlight how important clear communication and smooth resolution processes are - especially for long-time customers just trying to make the most of a loyalty offer.
We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update this story when we receive the response.
Things that are NOT allowed: