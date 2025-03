Verizon rep's "help" backfires - customer loses all their discounts

Verizon

Imagine being a customer of a carrier for many years. You have plenty of devices, yes, your bill may be high but you generally like the coverage and availability and have no complaints. One day, you just casually walk into that carrier's store to ask about your bill, maybe you can save a little from something, but it's not too bad if you can't, as you know you have plenty of lines...You walk out feeling encouraged that you'll save some money and you go about your day. A month later, your bill comes. And it's bad news.Unfortunately, that seems to have happened to one Verizon customer: burned by arepresentative who was actually trying to help them save money but instead may have ruined their promotions thus making their bill go up.The user took their frustration to Reddit . They tell the following story. They have 8 lines and two iPads with data, and thus, a generally high bill. Back during the holiday shopping season, they casually asked arep to look at their bill and the rep changed a few things on their account to help save $25-40.However, all of a sudden, starting in February, the customer'sbill went over $500. Then in March, it continued to grow and went over $600. Apparently, according to the user, all the promotions they previously had were taken off.Curiously enough, they say for phones they bought on $0 promotions they seem to be paying 100% for now. As any person would do, they calledcustomer support and unfortunately, the representative couldn't really help them.After spending 2.5 hours on a call, they remained uncertain if the issue would be resolved.Other Redditors have chimed in, speculating that in trying to save the customer some money, the rep didn't realize the lines had specific promotions. Changing things up would have made the customer ineligible for the original promotions, it seems. The customer will probably have to submit for a promo correction, and potentially (hopefully) they may be able to go back to whatever promotions they were on before the change.. Others have also expressed similar situations.Luckily though, theSupport Reddit account messaged the affected user in the thread, offering another set of eyes to hopefully rectify the issue, which is good news. Hopefully, therep error can be fixed and the customer won't end up having to switch, as some other Redditors have suggested they do.