Crunchyroll goes after Netflix, starts offering mobile games for free
Even though it didn’t find success yet, Netflix is one of the main players in the games services market. The streaming company has been offering free mobile games to its subscribers for more than a year, but not many customers know about the incentive.
Although Netflix’s library is growing every month with great titles, the company’s subscribers are more interested in watching shows and movies rather than playing games on their iOS and Android devices, even if these are available for free.
These five games will be coming soon to iOS, so if you’re using an iPhone/iPad, you’ll have to wait a bit. To provide subscribers with a decent library of mobile games, Crunchyroll is teaming up with developers and publishers.
Here are the first mobile games that Crunchyroll offers to its premium users: River City Girls, Wolfstride, Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and inbento.
According to Crunchyroll, its Game Vault will be continuously expanded with new titles, just like Netflix does. It’s worth noting that the games might not be available to everyone at the same time, even if they’re premium users. Crunchyroll says they will roll out the Game Vault update and access to its titles incrementally.
Currently, Crunchyroll offers two subscriptions tiers for those interested in watching anime: Mega Fan ($9.99 per month) and Ultimate Fan ($14.99 per month).
Although Netflix’s library is growing every month with great titles, the company’s subscribers are more interested in watching shows and movies rather than playing games on their iOS and Android devices, even if these are available for free.
Now Crunchyroll announced a similar offer for its premium customers. Starting today, Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members can download Crunchyroll Game Vault’s five launch titles on Android.
These five games will be coming soon to iOS, so if you’re using an iPhone/iPad, you’ll have to wait a bit. To provide subscribers with a decent library of mobile games, Crunchyroll is teaming up with developers and publishers.
Here are the first mobile games that Crunchyroll offers to its premium users: River City Girls, Wolfstride, Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and inbento.
According to Crunchyroll, its Game Vault will be continuously expanded with new titles, just like Netflix does. It’s worth noting that the games might not be available to everyone at the same time, even if they’re premium users. Crunchyroll says they will roll out the Game Vault update and access to its titles incrementally.
Currently, Crunchyroll offers two subscriptions tiers for those interested in watching anime: Mega Fan ($9.99 per month) and Ultimate Fan ($14.99 per month).
Things that are NOT allowed: