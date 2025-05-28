Jiminy! Cricket has new a new unlimited plan that includes 2 free phones (certain conditions apply)

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Cricket Wireless gives two new customers a free phone when they both subscribe to the new $40 Simply Unlimited Plan.

By
1comment
The inside of a Cricket Wireless store is shown with a green color theme.
AT&T subsidiary Cricket Wireless is offering a new pre-paid plan for new customers called the $40 Simply Unlimited Plan. This plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $40 per month for one line. Two people can sign up for the plan and pay only $65 per month. Even better, if you and someone else sign up for two lines, both of you will receive a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G phones for the low price of $0 although you'll have to pay $25 per line for activation inside the store. You'll need to port your current number over to Cricket to subscribe to this plan.

The $40 Simply Unlimited Plan offers AT&T's Nationwide 5G which uses the low-band 850MHz frequency. This will result in download data speeds in the range of 50Mbps-150Mbps and upload speeds in the range of 10Mbps-30Mbps. Keep in mind that this plan doesn't support Hotspot usage, Mexico and Canada usage, and there is no option to sign up for international service. Also, this plan does not deliver the faster 5G speeds available from AT&T's mid-band 5G+ service.

If two consumers sign up for the Simply Unlimited Plan, they each get a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. | Image credit-Cricket Wireless

If you decide to sign up for the $40 Simply Unlimited Plan, during periods of heavy network traffic, AT&T could temporarily throttle your data speed. We should also point out that video on this plan streams at standard definition. This means you should expect a video resolution of 480p and a maximum speed of 1.5 to 2 Mbps.

Shailendra Gujarati, chief marketing officer at Cricket Wireless, said, "We’re making it easier for customers to save more money. Our approach is simple: no hidden fees or gimmicks — just straightforward, affordable plans that promise reliable connectivity."

The $40 Simply Unlimited Plan is available at local Authorized Retail stores or online. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G that new customers will receive when two of them sign up for the $40 Simply Unlimited Plan comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

On the back is a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera weighs in at 13MP. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and Android 14 is pre-installed.

Loading Comments...

