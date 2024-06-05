Corning Gorilla Glass 7i is here for better protection of mid-range phones

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

When it comes to the glass covering your smartphone screen, Corning is one of the go-to names. Its Gorilla Glass technology has been shielding phones since the beginning of the touchscreen era. Now, the company is expanding its well-known line of tough cover glass.

Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 7i is designed to safeguard mid-range smartphones


Corning has unveiled its newest protective cover glass, dubbed Gorilla Glass 7i. This version is a spinoff of the 7th-generation glass, launched four years ago and known broadly as Gorilla Glass Victus.

However, while the Gorilla Glass Victus series serves the high-end market, the new Gorilla Glass 7i focuses on improving protection against drops and scratches for more budget-friendly Android phones.

As highlighted by the company's vice president and general manager, David Velasquez, maintaining durability and protection stays at the forefront for the glass tech maker, regardless of the device's price tag.

Durability remains a primary concern for anyone with a mobile device. Purchasing a smartphone is a significant investment, and Gorilla Glass 7i allows more consumers to protect their purchase by providing advanced toughness for value and intermediate devices at an affordable price point.

— David Velasquez, Corning Gorilla Glass VP and GM, June 2024

The company also says Gorilla Glass 7i survived drops up to one meter on surfaces mimicking asphalt in Corning lab tests. Other makers' lithium aluminosilicate glass usually failed from drops under half a meter. Plus, Gorilla Glass 7i is up to two times tougher against scratches than rival cover glasses.

According to Corning, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo will be the first to launch a phone with Gorilla Glass 7i. However, there are no official details from Oppo yet.

Beyond smartphones, the new Corning glass can be used for other electronics like smartwatches and fitness trackers. Since screens are often the first thing to break on smartphones, it is great to see continuous innovation in this area.

By targeting the mid-range and budget phone market, Gorilla Glass 7i aims to bring high-end durability to more affordable phones. This means you can get better protection without needing to buy a premium device. Of course, no matter how tough the glass is, it can still break. So, it's smart to use an extra case, especially if you are prone to dropping your phone.
Tsveta Ermenkova
