Copilot's new superpowers could save you time – or raise an eyebrow
Microsoft's latest Copilot update connects to your Gmail, Drive, and more – a productivity dream for some, and a privacy headache for others.
Microsoft has now started rolling out a new Windows update, with a major update to Microsoft Copilot for all Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store. The generative AI chatbot is now getting more features and integrations for better productivity.
The big update (version 1.25095.161.0) is now rolling out to the Copilot app on Windows. There's a new feature dubbed Connections, which allows the chatbot to connect to your Google and Microsoft accounts and to help you find files and create documents.
Now, Copilot can connect to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Docs, OneDrive, and Outlook. Basically, thanks to this, you can now ask questions in natural language about your emails, files, photos, and videos, and Copilot will be able to get the relevant information from your accounts.
It can also find the email ID of one of your contacts, get information from your notes, and find all your notes related to a specific project. This is frankly super useful, especially if you're like me, and you have hundreds of notes.
These new features sound great – especially for laptops. The chatbot can now help you navigate through huge amounts of data and save you time jumping between apps and accounts.
I don't use Windows laptops anymore (I use Macs), but I’m still torn. On one hand, generative AI can save time. On the other, it has access to a lot of personal information – maybe too much. I've been fine doing things my own way, but I can't help wondering if Microsoft (and others) will eventually push AI so hard that you won't really have a choice.
Microsoft Copilot for Windows laptops gets an update
The big update (version 1.25095.161.0) is now rolling out to the Copilot app on Windows. There's a new feature dubbed Connections, which allows the chatbot to connect to your Google and Microsoft accounts and to help you find files and create documents.
Yep, this pretty much means that Copilot isn't going to be limited to being an AI chatbot anymore and is slowly turning into a productivity app.
Image Credit - Microsoft
Now, Copilot can connect to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Docs, OneDrive, and Outlook. Basically, thanks to this, you can now ask questions in natural language about your emails, files, photos, and videos, and Copilot will be able to get the relevant information from your accounts.
It can also find the email ID of one of your contacts, get information from your notes, and find all your notes related to a specific project. This is frankly super useful, especially if you're like me, and you have hundreds of notes.
On top of all of that, you can also ask Copilot to find the value of your recent invoice or pull images from a holiday of yours. Also, you can create files based on the search, and Copilot can help you refine content in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word files.
Copilot is becoming one seriously useful assistant
These new features sound great – especially for laptops. The chatbot can now help you navigate through huge amounts of data and save you time jumping between apps and accounts.
After all, AI should be a tool that saves you time, shouldn’t it?
Microsoft seems determined to weave Copilot deep into Windows. For some, that’s a privacy concern; for others, it’s just a faster way to get things done.
I'm still not sold on AI and Copilot
I don't use Windows laptops anymore (I use Macs), but I’m still torn. On one hand, generative AI can save time. On the other, it has access to a lot of personal information – maybe too much. I've been fine doing things my own way, but I can't help wondering if Microsoft (and others) will eventually push AI so hard that you won't really have a choice.
Recommended Stories
Hopefully not. But honestly, I'm already starting to see a few signs that point in that direction.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: