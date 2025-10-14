iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Copilot's new superpowers could save you time – or raise an eyebrow

Microsoft's latest Copilot update connects to your Gmail, Drive, and more – a productivity dream for some, and a privacy headache for others.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Windows Apps Laptops
Copilot's new superpowers could save you time – or raise an eyebrow
Microsoft has now started rolling out a new Windows update, with a major update to Microsoft Copilot for all Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store. The generative AI chatbot is now getting more features and integrations for better productivity. 

Microsoft Copilot for Windows laptops gets an update 


The big update (version 1.25095.161.0) is now rolling out to the Copilot app on Windows. There's a new feature dubbed Connections, which allows the chatbot to connect to your Google and Microsoft accounts and to help you find files and create documents. 

Yep, this pretty much means that Copilot isn't going to be limited to being an AI chatbot anymore and is slowly turning into a productivity app. 


Now, Copilot can connect to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Docs, OneDrive, and Outlook. Basically, thanks to this, you can now ask questions in natural language about your emails, files, photos, and videos, and Copilot will be able to get the relevant information from your accounts. 

It can also find the email ID of one of your contacts, get information from your notes, and find all your notes related to a specific project. This is frankly super useful, especially if you're like me, and you have hundreds of notes.

On top of all of that, you can also ask Copilot to find the value of your recent invoice or pull images from a holiday of yours. Also, you can create files based on the search, and Copilot can help you refine content in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word files. 

Copilot is becoming one seriously useful assistant


These new features sound great – especially for laptops. The chatbot can now help you navigate through huge amounts of data and save you time jumping between apps and accounts.

After all, AI should be a tool that saves you time, shouldn’t it?

Microsoft seems determined to weave Copilot deep into Windows. For some, that’s a privacy concern; for others, it’s just a faster way to get things done.

Would you let Copilot access your personal data to make life easier?

Vote View Result

I'm still not sold on AI and Copilot


I don't use Windows laptops anymore (I use Macs), but I’m still torn. On one hand, generative AI can save time. On the other, it has access to a lot of personal information – maybe too much. I've been fine doing things my own way, but I can't help wondering if Microsoft (and others) will eventually push AI so hard that you won't really have a choice.

Recommended Stories

Hopefully not. But honestly, I'm already starting to see a few signs that point in that direction.

Copilot&#039;s new superpowers could save you time – or raise an eyebrow

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

This classic smartwatch that lasts for weeks is back to save you from your charger

by Johanna Romero • 1

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless