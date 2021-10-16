Google adds "continuous scrolling" feature to its iOS and Android Search apps

Google adds "continuous scrolling" feature to its iOS and Android Search apps0
Toward the end of last week, Google released a blog post about the latest changes it was making to the Google Search app. Results will be more "seamless and intuitive" thanks to continuous scrolling, a new feature that has just been added to the app. Now, when you have reached the bottom of the search results on your phone's display, the next group of results will automatically load.
For example, Google uses the timely question, "What can I do with pumpkins?," as an example of a query that a user might want to see several pages of results for. Google says that "you may want to consider more results and inspiration before deciding how to move forward. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd."