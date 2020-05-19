When will Comcast's Xfinity network have 5G coverage? These are the 5G phones and plan prices...

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android 5G Xfinity

Daniel Petrov
May 19, 2020, 8:50 AM
If you have been wondering why did Xfinity Mobile announce back in February that it will be selling the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G And Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G models even though it doesn't have a 5G network, Comcast apparently had a plan.

Switchers got a $300 discount on the pricey phones, and Billy Stephens, the Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile, went on record, saying "we’re excited to be able to bring the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G to our customers, with plans to launch 5G data options soon so our customers can take full advantage of all these devices have to offer."

Xfinity Mobile 5G data plan prices


Well, that "soon" is now, and Comcast announced that new or current customers of its Xfinity Mobile offshoot can choose from two easy 5G data plan options, "By the Gig" and Unlimited. 

The Xfinity offer allows users more flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between them at any time during the billing cycle, and all include the 5G coverage at no additional cost.

Xfinity 5G "By the Gig" shared plan prices:

  • 1 GB for $15
  • 3 GB for $30
  • 10 GB for $60
  • or 5G unlimited plan for $45 per line a month

Comcast Xfinity Mobile 5G coverage and availability


Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 metropolitan areas in U.S., including coverage in the following cities:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Houston
  • Memphis
  • Miami
  • Minneapolis
  • Spokane
  • St. Paul
  • Washington, D.C. 

Who can sign up for Xfinity's 5G service? Well, Comcast's Internet customers whо can add up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, with no activation or phone line access fees.

Where does the Xfinity 5G network come from? Well, Comcast uses Verizon's 5G coverage to supply its virtual mobile service provider with voice and data, so you can rest assured that wherever Big Red has its ultrafast mmWave coverage, your Xfinity plan will now go, too.

In addition, you can piggyback on Xfinity's Internet service millions of WiFi hotspots throughout the country, and, given Verizon's official 5G unlimited plan prices, the Comcast offer looks like a true bargain if you can get it.

