When will Comcast's Xfinity network have 5G coverage? These are the 5G phones and plan prices...
Xfinity Mobile 5G data plan prices
The Xfinity offer allows users more flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between them at any time during the billing cycle, and all include the 5G coverage at no additional cost.
Xfinity 5G "By the Gig" shared plan prices:
- 1 GB for $15
- 3 GB for $30
- 10 GB for $60
- or 5G unlimited plan for $45 per line a month
Comcast Xfinity Mobile 5G coverage and availability
Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 metropolitan areas in U.S., including coverage in the following cities:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Chicago
- Denver
- Detroit
- Houston
- Memphis
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- Spokane
- St. Paul
- Washington, D.C.
Who can sign up for Xfinity's 5G service? Well, Comcast's Internet customers whо can add up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, with no activation or phone line access fees.
Where does the Xfinity 5G network come from? Well, Comcast uses Verizon's 5G coverage to supply its virtual mobile service provider with voice and data, so you can rest assured that wherever Big Red has its ultrafast mmWave coverage, your Xfinity plan will now go, too.
In addition, you can piggyback on Xfinity's Internet service millions of WiFi hotspots throughout the country, and, given Verizon's official 5G unlimited plan prices, the Comcast offer looks like a true bargain if you can get it.