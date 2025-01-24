Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Comcast launches its own sports bundle, adds news to the mix

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Xfinity
Comcast Sports & News TV bundle
Following the announcement of DIRECTV’s new sports bundle, Comcast made an announcement of its own to highlight the release of a similar sports bundle. Dubbed Sports & News TV, Comcast’s new video package includes over 50 broadcast, cable news and sports channels, a subscription to Peacock, 300 hours of cloud DVR storage, plus access to 100+ free streaming channels via the channel guide.

The new sports & news bundle is available to new and existing Xfinity customers for as low as $70 per month. However, the price of the bundle comes with a fine print, so not everyone will qualify for the lower price.

For example, the 70$ is only available to Xfinity Internet and Xfinity TV customers. The rest will have to pay at least $90 per month for the bundle. It’s also important to mention that not having set automatic billing through a bank account will increase the price of the bundle by $10. Also, autopay with a credit or debit card means another $8 to the final price.

Basically, customers must pay as high as $100 for Comcast’s Sports & News TV bundle, or as low as $70 if they meet all the requirements (and there are quite a few). Of course, these prices don’t include tax.

As mentioned earlier, the Sports & News TV bundle offers access to every local broadcast channel including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision. Popular national news channels like CNBC, CNN, FOX News and MSNBC are included in the bundle too.



More importantly, customers who pay for the Sports & News TV bundle will be able to watch sports channels with live coverage spanning college and professional sports including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, FS1, GOLF Channel, and SEC Network.

And thanks to the Peacock subscription included in the bundle customers will have access to an expansive selection of breakout original series, more than 8,000 hours of live sports including NFL football, Premier League soccer, WWE and coming soon NBA basketball.

Customers who want the best viewing experience can add an X1 TV box to their subscription to get features like Enhanced 4K, Multiview, Odds Zone, integrated search with the Xfinity voice remote, and more.

Keep in mind that if you’ve already purchased a Xumo Stream Box, you’ll be able to access Sports & News TV channels via the Xfinity Stream app. Customers who’d rather watch on their own streaming devices, Sports & News TV is accessible in-home and on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app on supported third-party platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Roku, Xumo TV, and more.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless