Comcast launches its own sports bundle, adds news to the mix
Up Next:
Following the announcement of DIRECTV’s new sports bundle, Comcast made an announcement of its own to highlight the release of a similar sports bundle. Dubbed Sports & News TV, Comcast’s new video package includes over 50 broadcast, cable news and sports channels, a subscription to Peacock, 300 hours of cloud DVR storage, plus access to 100+ free streaming channels via the channel guide.
For example, the 70$ is only available to Xfinity Internet and Xfinity TV customers. The rest will have to pay at least $90 per month for the bundle. It’s also important to mention that not having set automatic billing through a bank account will increase the price of the bundle by $10. Also, autopay with a credit or debit card means another $8 to the final price.
As mentioned earlier, the Sports & News TV bundle offers access to every local broadcast channel including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision. Popular national news channels like CNBC, CNN, FOX News and MSNBC are included in the bundle too.
More importantly, customers who pay for the Sports & News TV bundle will be able to watch sports channels with live coverage spanning college and professional sports including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, FS1, GOLF Channel, and SEC Network.
Customers who want the best viewing experience can add an X1 TV box to their subscription to get features like Enhanced 4K, Multiview, Odds Zone, integrated search with the Xfinity voice remote, and more.
Keep in mind that if you’ve already purchased a Xumo Stream Box, you’ll be able to access Sports & News TV channels via the Xfinity Stream app. Customers who’d rather watch on their own streaming devices, Sports & News TV is accessible in-home and on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app on supported third-party platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Roku, Xumo TV, and more.
The new sports & news bundle is available to new and existing Xfinity customers for as low as $70 per month. However, the price of the bundle comes with a fine print, so not everyone will qualify for the lower price.
For example, the 70$ is only available to Xfinity Internet and Xfinity TV customers. The rest will have to pay at least $90 per month for the bundle. It’s also important to mention that not having set automatic billing through a bank account will increase the price of the bundle by $10. Also, autopay with a credit or debit card means another $8 to the final price.
Basically, customers must pay as high as $100 for Comcast’s Sports & News TV bundle, or as low as $70 if they meet all the requirements (and there are quite a few). Of course, these prices don’t include tax.
More importantly, customers who pay for the Sports & News TV bundle will be able to watch sports channels with live coverage spanning college and professional sports including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, FS1, GOLF Channel, and SEC Network.
And thanks to the Peacock subscription included in the bundle customers will have access to an expansive selection of breakout original series, more than 8,000 hours of live sports including NFL football, Premier League soccer, WWE and coming soon NBA basketball.
Customers who want the best viewing experience can add an X1 TV box to their subscription to get features like Enhanced 4K, Multiview, Odds Zone, integrated search with the Xfinity voice remote, and more.
Keep in mind that if you’ve already purchased a Xumo Stream Box, you’ll be able to access Sports & News TV channels via the Xfinity Stream app. Customers who’d rather watch on their own streaming devices, Sports & News TV is accessible in-home and on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app on supported third-party platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Roku, Xumo TV, and more.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: