College students just got a free AI and cloud storage upgrade that most users have to pay for

College students in the U.S. are getting a pretty solid perk, thanks to a new limited-time offer from Google. Starting now, students can sign up for the Google One AI Premium Plan completely free. This bundle includes AI tools like Gemini Advanced, NotebookLM Plus, and 2 TB of cloud storage. Normally, this would cost $19.99 a month, but students can get it free through the end of the Spring 2026 semester if they register before June 30, 2025.

The timing is perfect, landing right as final exams kick off across the country. Google says this move is meant to help students study smarter by giving them access to its most advanced AI tools, which are powered by the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model and include everything from writing assistants to research helpers and creative video tools.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s included:

  • Gemini Advanced: This AI assistant includes features like Canvas to help with writing, Gemini Live for real-time brainstorming, and Deep Research to dig into complex topics and return detailed summaries.
  • NotebookLM Plus: This upgraded note-taking tool can turn your class syllabus or research docs into study guides, visual mind maps, and audio summaries.
  • Gemini in Docs, Sheets, and Slides: Gemini is built right into Google’s productivity apps to speed things up.
  • Veo 2 and Whisk: These tools let students generate short videos and animations by combining text and image prompts. It’s perfect for creative projects or just exploring ideas visually.
  • 2 TB of storage: That’s enough space for thousands of photos, hours of HD video, and all your school projects, without having to worry about running out of room — at least for a while


To sign up, students just need to verify their enrollment on Google’s website before the deadline. Once in, the plan stays free through Spring 2026. For now, the offer is limited to U.S. students, and there’s no word yet on whether it will expand to other countries.

As AI tools become more integrated into education, Google clearly wants to establish theirs as the clear winner when compared to other popular tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. Having free access for a full year, combined with the free 2TB of storage, might just make Google's AI an invaluable tool to make it through the school year and exam season.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
