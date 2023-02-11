Coca-Cola smartphone is "The Real Thing"

Last month we passed along renders of a Coca-Cola phone that featured a back panel that was designed to match the design of a Coke can even down to the iconic script logo. At the time, the manufacturer of the device was unknown as were the specs. But today, the device has been unveiled and we can tell you that it is produced by Realme, one of the companies under the umbrella of Chinese smartphone firm BBK Electronics. Other brands owned by the company include Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO.





The phone is the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition and as a long-time Coke drinker (I drink about six 12-ounce cans a day), I must say that it looks cool. The device is a rebranded Realme 10 Pro which means that it has some specs that sound good on paper and the phone itself is a good value. For example, the handset sports a 5000mAh capacity battery with a 33W fast charger that will take it from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. The rear camera setup features a 108MP image sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 16MP.









The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution. The 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC powers the handset which features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner has the Coca-Cola logo etched on it, and Realme says that the Matte Imitation Metal Process makes it feel like you have a can of Coke in your hands when you're grasping the device.







