Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Coca-Cola smartphone is "The Real Thing"

Android
Coca-Cola smartphone is "The Real Thing"
Last month we passed along renders of a Coca-Cola phone that featured a back panel that was designed to match the design of a Coke can even down to the iconic script logo. At the time, the manufacturer of the device was unknown as were the specs. But today, the device has been unveiled and we can tell you that it is produced by Realme, one of the companies under the umbrella of Chinese smartphone firm BBK Electronics. Other brands owned by the company include Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO.

The phone is the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition and as a long-time Coke drinker (I drink about six 12-ounce cans a day), I must say that it looks cool. The device is a rebranded Realme 10 Pro which means that it has some specs that sound good on paper and the phone itself is a good value. For example, the handset sports a 5000mAh capacity battery with a 33W fast charger that will take it from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. The rear camera setup features a 108MP image sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 16MP.

The rumored Coca-Cola phone turns out to be a rebranded Realme 10 Pro - Coca-Cola smartphone is &quot;The Real Thing&quot;
The rumored Coca-Cola phone turns out to be a rebranded Realme 10 Pro

The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution. The 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC powers the handset which features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner has the Coca-Cola logo etched on it, and Realme says that the Matte Imitation Metal Process makes it feel like you have a can of Coke in your hands when you're grasping the device.

Coke-themed icons found on the phone - Coca-Cola smartphone is &quot;The Real Thing&quot;
Coke-themed icons found on the phone

The phone also features unique Coke-themed wallpapers, ringtones, app icons, and other Coke-branded swag. Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13, is pre-installed. Unfortunately for Coca-Cola fans, the device can be purchased in India only through Realme or online retailer Flipkart. The price is 20,999 Indian Rupees (which is equivalent to $255) which works out to 553 300ML cans of Coke in India.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless