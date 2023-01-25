Behold the ColaPhone! Leaked renders look tasty
The internet is buzzing about a cool new phone. And that only goes to show how people are in dire need of original-looking phones. The so called ColaPhone is making the rounds on Twitter, posing in its red glory, and of course, the chances of this thing hitting actual stores are questionable, at best.
Some of the Twitter posts are directly making their followers guess the smartphone brand, while others, such as the aforementioned IceUniverse, are much more careful in their predictions. There's also a @colaphoneglobal Twitter account, but it looks like someone is trying to capitalize on the hype.
Looking closely at the renders, the ColaPhone looks like a rebranded Realme 10 Pro. This upper midranger features a 6.7-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8/12GB RAM, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
During the years, we've had our fair share of limited edition, themed phones, including a KFC one, but there hasn't been a Coca-Cola phone up to this point. What do you guys think about it? Should we have more collaborations between smartphone manufacturers and other popular brands? Or would a simple case or a skin do the trick?
Nevertheless, prolific leakers such as @UniverseIce have all hopped on the speculation train. And while this looks suspiciously like a PR stunt by some Coca-Cola executive having an epiphany, there might be a collaboration going on between the behemoth soft drink company and an unnamed smartphone manufacturer.
Image credit - smartprix
The Realme 10 Pro looks suspiciously similar
