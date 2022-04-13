 Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
Clubhouse may soon let you play games with your friends from within the app. As TechCrunchreports, the developers of the audio chat room app confirmed that they are testing an in-room gaming feature. The debut game, Wild Cards, will engage users in an interesting way, helping you to get to know your friends better while having fun together.

But how will Wild Cards do that? The game consists of a series of questions made up to initiate conversations between you and your friends. Some rounds may encourage you to present a good idea for a movie in 60 seconds. Or the game may ask you to discover a single movie the whole group loves in a given time window.

However, not all questions will be about movies. Wild Cards may also inquire about the last five items in your search history, and could also ask you to describe which type of dog you think best matches your personality. So, in other words, by asking you and your friends personal questions, Wild Cards will help you connect and discover more topics you have in common.

To begin playing a game in the Clubhouse app, tap on the "+Rooms" button and choose the "Games" option. After that, the app will put you in a social room, and you will need to invite your friends into that room. When everyone is in and ready to play, simply tap "Start Game."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
-$500
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless