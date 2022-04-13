Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

Clubhouse may soon let you play games with your friends from within the app. Asreports, the developers of the audio chat room app confirmed that they are testing an in-room gaming feature. The debut game, Wild Cards, will engage users in an interesting way, helping you to get to know your friends better while having fun together.But how will Wild Cards do that? The game consists of a series of questions made up to initiate conversations between you and your friends. Some rounds may encourage you to present a good idea for a movie in 60 seconds. Or the game may ask you to discover a single movie the whole group loves in a given time window.However, not all questions will be about movies. Wild Cards may also inquire about the last five items in your search history, and could also ask you to describe which type of dog you think best matches your personality. So, in other words, by asking you and your friends personal questions, Wild Cards will help you connect and discover more topics you have in common.To begin playing a game in the Clubhouse app, tap on the "+Rooms" button and choose the "Games" option. After that, the app will put you in a social room, and you will need to invite your friends into that room. When everyone is in and ready to play, simply tap "Start Game."