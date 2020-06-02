Apple Stores close again, as iPhone looters get this tracking warning

Apple Stores across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia, got vandalized first thing when the protests erupted, and plenty of merchandise on display stolen all the while Apple donated to equal justice and human rights organizations.

You can see looters coming from Back-of-House at the downtown Philadelphia Apple Store, but they don’t have much loot. That’s where the bathrooms are too and then a pretty solid keypad/magnet-locked door to the real prize … https://t.co/xxEsEqO3mQ

We've long heard about a device tracking system that Apple employs for devices in its stores that eventually traces stolen merchandise that has veered away from its designated place at this or that address, but the current riot lootings are for the first time showing it in action. Here's the message one got after taking this iPhone from Apple's Walnut Street store.





Tracked, traced, authorities alerted, and, worst of all, with a disabled device, one can only post this brick of an iPhone on Craigslist in all their wisdom, advise the buyer to read up on how to unlock it, and wonder why they didn't at least grab an 11 Pro Max.





We kid, but the Apple Store anti-theft system apparently works, yet the company isn't taking any chances, and started boarding up plenty of downtown stores after emptying their showfloors and device warehousing. This means that some Apple Stores may remain closed for the duration of the protests, as otherwise it wouldn't have bothered to board them up against vandalism.



