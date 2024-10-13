See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Circle to Search update ditches the Google Lens shortcut

An image of a person using the Circle to Search feature on a smartphone
The Circle to Search feature on Android devices has lost one of its shortcuts. Previously, when activated, there was a field at the bottom of the screen that you could tap to perform a text query. On the right side of this field was the "G" logo that opens the Google app, a microphone icon for voice search, and an icon for Google Lens. There was also a button with a music note for song search and another for translations. This provided quick access to a variety of search functions, all within the Circle to Search interface.

However, the UI for Circle to Search has now changed and no longer shows the Google Lens icon. With this update, users have lost their two-step access to Google Lens, regardless of where they are on their phone. It is unclear why Google dropped the shortcut from the feature. Some speculate it might be to make the UI appear less cluttered, but the reason remains unconfirmed.



This change has been rolled out widely, so you should see the new look the next time you trigger Circle to Search. It's possible this is a temporary change, perhaps a bug or an A/B test, and the shortcut might return in the future. For now, users who relied on this quick access to Google Lens will need to find alternative ways to utilize the feature.

Losing the Google Lens shortcut is a notable change for users who frequently used the feature. Google Lens allows users to search for information about objects they see in the real world through their phone's camera. Without the shortcut in Circle to Search, accessing Google Lens requires additional steps, such as opening the Google app or using a home screen widget.

I find this change a bit puzzling. Removing a convenient shortcut doesn't seem like a significant improvement for user experience. I often used the Google Lens shortcut within Circle to Search, and I'm sure many other users did too. I hope Google will reconsider this change and restore the shortcut in a future update, or at least provide a clear explanation for its removal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

