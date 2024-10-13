Circle to Search update ditches the Google Lens shortcut

This change has been rolled out widely, so you should see the new look the next time you trigger Circle to Search. It's possible this is a temporary change, perhaps a bug or an A/B test, and the shortcut might return in the future. For now, users who relied on this quick access to Google Lens will need to find alternative ways to utilize the feature.Losing the Google Lens shortcut is a notable change for users who frequently used the feature. Google Lens allows users to search for information about objects they see in the real world through their phone's camera. Without the shortcut in Circle to Search, accessing Google Lens requires additional steps, such as opening the Google app or using a home screen widget.