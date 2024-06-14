Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's ChromeOS upgrade could result in superior audio with the Galaxy Buds

In a move to make ChromeOS a stronger competitor against macOS and Windows, Google will release a significant update to its core functions that could result in a vast improvement in the wireless audio quality on Chromebooks.

In simple terms (for Samsung users, for example), this means that when you connect your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy Chromebook in the future, the sound quality will be better.

It's expected that Google will incorporate several components of Android's technology into ChromeOS. This includes using Android’s version of the Linux kernel and various frameworks. The Linux kernel is the core part of an operating system that manages everything in the computer.

By using Android’s version, Google can quickly add advanced features to ChromeOS and make it work better with Android devices like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. This will also make Chromebooks more compatible with accessories like wireless earbuds.

The first of these changes are already available with ChromeOS version 122. This version now uses Android’s Bluetooth system, called Fluoride, instead of the traditional Linux Bluetooth system, BlueZ. This switch has been tested since 2021 and brings higher-quality wireless audio options like AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC. These are types of audio codecs, which are methods of compressing and decompressing digital audio data to ensure it sounds good.

The new system also supports Bluetooth LE Audio, which provides better sound quality and reliability than the current default codec, SBC. Additionally, ChromeOS will benefit from faster pairing with devices, a stronger Bluetooth connection, and an improved process for testing these connections.

These findings are credited to Android expert Mishaal Rahman who shared the information in an X post:


