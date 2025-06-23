Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features









Google is rolling out a major AI-focused update to all Chromebook Plus laptops, bringing a wide range of productivity and creativity tools directly into ChromeOS. The update enhances core Chromebook experiences with new ways to interact with text, images, and content — all backed by Google’s AI capabilities.





What are these new Chromebook Plus features?









The highlight of this release is a new smart grouping feature that makes organizing your workspace easier. When multiple windows are open, Chromebook Plus can automatically detect related content and suggest grouping them into a single virtual desk. For example, if you’re attending a meeting with a presentation, a note-taking app, and a calendar open, ChromeOS can bundle them into one workspace. This helps users switch tasks more efficiently and keep their digital workflow tidy without manual setup.









Another new addition is the ability to generate images directly from the Gallery app. When editing or viewing photos, users can now call on Google’s image generation tools to create unique visuals on the fly. This happens natively, without the need for third party apps.





Also included is "Select to search with Lens." With a long press of the launcher or through the screenshot tool, users can select anything on the screen and instantly search for it without switching apps. It’s especially useful for shopping or finding information about visual content on the web.









Text capture is another standout tool. This AI-powered feature pulls editable text directly from images, making it easier to grab content from things like handwritten notes, receipts, or recipes. Users can even auto-populate calendar invites or create shopping lists directly from what’s extracted.









The new Quick Insert key adds support for AI-generated images, photos, and emojis. This allows users to quickly drop in visuals during writing or presenting without needing to open another app. Meanwhile, the Help me read tool now includes a "simplify" option, which rewrites dense or complex passages into easier-to-understand summaries — ideal for students or anyone working through technical material.







New Chromebook Plus users, meaning those that purchase a new Chromebook Plus device , are also getting 12 months of access to the Google AI Pro plan at no extra cost. This includes 2TB of cloud storage, as well as access to Gemini across Gmail, Docs, and more. Users will also be able to launch NotebookLM directly from the shelf for instant research help and writing assistance.









To complement these updates, Google is expanding app support. The popular photo editing app Luminar is now optimized for Chromebooks and will be free for three months with a Chromebook Plus purchase. And for gamers, Netflix’s Squid Game: Unleashed is being updated for Chromebook compatibility. The game, which is a 32-player battle royale experience developed by Netflix’s Boss Fight studio, will support keyboard and mouse controls and launch soon on large-screen Android devices as well.









These updates show how Chromebook Plus devices are evolving from basic laptops into more AI-capable tools, built with students, remote workers, and casual users in mind. With added flexibility and some fun perks like Squid Game and Luminar, the update aims to boost both productivity and play.

Sure, Chromebooks have had a reputation in the past for not being powerful enough, especially for demanding tasks. But updates like this one are starting to change that perception. Just look at Lenovo’s new Chromebook Plus 14, also launching today — it’s being dubbed by Google as the most powerful Chromebook to date. Combined with Google’s growing AI ecosystem, it’s clear that the platform is no longer just for light use. The new generation of Chromebooks is here, and it’s a much smarter one.