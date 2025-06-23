Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features

Google’s latest update adds image generation, smarter text tools, and exclusive perks across the Chromebook Plus line

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google Laptops
Video Thumbnail


Google is rolling out a major AI-focused update to all Chromebook Plus laptops, bringing a wide range of productivity and creativity tools directly into ChromeOS. The update enhances core Chromebook experiences with new ways to interact with text, images, and content — all backed by Google’s AI capabilities.

What are these new Chromebook Plus features?



The highlight of this release is a new smart grouping feature that makes organizing your workspace easier. When multiple windows are open, Chromebook Plus can automatically detect related content and suggest grouping them into a single virtual desk. For example, if you’re attending a meeting with a presentation, a note-taking app, and a calendar open, ChromeOS can bundle them into one workspace. This helps users switch tasks more efficiently and keep their digital workflow tidy without manual setup.

Smart grouping. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Smart grouping. | Image credit — Google

Another new addition is the ability to generate images directly from the Gallery app. When editing or viewing photos, users can now call on Google’s image generation tools to create unique visuals on the fly. This happens natively, without the need for third party apps.

Native gallery image generation. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Native gallery image generation. | Image credit — Google

Also included is "Select to search with Lens." With a long press of the launcher or through the screenshot tool, users can select anything on the screen and instantly search for it without switching apps. It’s especially useful for shopping or finding information about visual content on the web.

Select to Search with Lens. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Select to Search with Lens. | Image credit — Google

Text capture is another standout tool. This AI-powered feature pulls editable text directly from images, making it easier to grab content from things like handwritten notes, receipts, or recipes. Users can even auto-populate calendar invites or create shopping lists directly from what’s extracted.

Text Capture. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Text Capture. | Image credit — Google

The new Quick Insert key adds support for AI-generated images, photos, and emojis. This allows users to quickly drop in visuals during writing or presenting without needing to open another app. Meanwhile, the Help me read tool now includes a "simplify" option, which rewrites dense or complex passages into easier-to-understand summaries — ideal for students or anyone working through technical material.

Quick Insert key with AI-generated media. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Quick Insert key with AI-generated media. | Image credit — Google
Help me read with &#039;simplify&#039; option. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
Help me read with 'simplify' option. | Image credit — Google
 

Recommended Stories
New Chromebook Plus users, meaning those that purchase a new Chromebook Plus device, are also getting 12 months of access to the Google AI Pro plan at no extra cost. This includes 2TB of cloud storage, as well as access to Gemini across Gmail, Docs, and more. Users will also be able to launch NotebookLM directly from the shelf for instant research help and writing assistance.

NotebookLM is included with the Google AI Pro plan. | Image credit — Google - Chromebook Plus just got smarter with a wave of new AI features
NotebookLM is included with the Google AI Pro plan. | Image credit — Google

To complement these updates, Google is expanding app support. The popular photo editing app Luminar is now optimized for Chromebooks and will be free for three months with a Chromebook Plus purchase. And for gamers, Netflix’s Squid Game: Unleashed is being updated for Chromebook compatibility. The game, which is a 32-player battle royale experience developed by Netflix’s Boss Fight studio, will support keyboard and mouse controls and launch soon on large-screen Android devices as well.


These updates show how Chromebook Plus devices are evolving from basic laptops into more AI-capable tools, built with students, remote workers, and casual users in mind. With added flexibility and some fun perks like Squid Game and Luminar, the update aims to boost both productivity and play.

Sure, Chromebooks have had a reputation in the past for not being powerful enough, especially for demanding tasks. But updates like this one are starting to change that perception. Just look at Lenovo’s new Chromebook Plus 14, also launching today — it’s being dubbed by Google as the most powerful Chromebook to date. Combined with Google’s growing AI ecosystem, it’s clear that the platform is no longer just for light use. The new generation of Chromebooks is here, and it’s a much smarter one.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 2

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless