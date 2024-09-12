Chrome on Android gets one-tap unsubscribe from site notifications, more security features
Google Chrome, the world's most popular web browser, is rolling out several new features aimed at enhancing user safety and giving individuals greater control over their personal data. The updates encompass an improved Safety Check, a streamlined method for opting out of website notifications, and the introduction of one-time website permissions.
Beyond these new enhancements, Safety Check continues to ensure you have the latest security patches, checks your passwords for potential breaches, and allows you to tailor your Google Safe Browsing protection levels.
Safety Check gets smarterSafety Check, a core feature in Chrome's security toolkit, has received a significant upgrade. The revamped tool now operates continuously in the background, proactively identifying and curbing potential security risks. Not only does it actively protect you, but it also keeps you informed about the actions it's taking. For example, if Safety Check detects that you haven't visited a website in a while, it will automatically revoke any permissions you granted to that site. Additionally, Safety Check will alert you about potentially unwanted notifications and any pressing security concerns that require your attention.
One notable enhancement is the ability to identify and revoke notification permissions from websites that Google Safe Browsing deems to be deceptive in their practices. For desktop users, Safety Check continues to scan for and flag potentially risky Chrome extensions, providing a simple path to remove them.
Chrome's redesigned Safety Check feature | Image credit — Google
One-tap unsubscribe from notificationsChrome is also making it easier than ever to silence unwanted website notifications. On Pixel devices, and soon on other Android devices, you'll be able to unsubscribe from a site's notifications directly from the notification drawer with a single tap. According to Google, this feature has already proven its effectiveness, with a 30% reduction in notification volume observed on supported Pixel devices. Google plans to extend this streamlined unsubscribe functionality to a wider range of Android devices in the near future.
One-tap unsubscribe from notifications option right from the notification drawer | Image credit — Google
One-time permissions for greater controlAnother noteworthy addition to Chrome's security arsenal is one-time permissions, now available on both Android and Desktop. This feature gives you granular control over the data you share with websites. You can now choose to grant permissions, such as camera or microphone access, on a one-time basis. Once you navigate away from the site, Chrome automatically revokes these permissions, requiring the site to request them again on your next visit. This added layer of control helps you enjoy the full functionality of websites while maintaining your online privacy.
All these features put together should make for a more security browsing experience. By introducing a more proactive Safety Check, a streamlined notification unsubscribe process, and one-time permissions, Chrome continues to evolve as a secure and user-friendly gateway to the web.
