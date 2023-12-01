Chrome for Android may soon be able to detect boarding passes to easily add them to your Wallet

Image Credit: GApps Flags & Leaks









For those not familiar, Chrome Canary for Android is an unstable and experimental version of the Chrome browser for Android devices. It is designed for developers and early adopters who want to try out the latest features and bug fixes before they are released to the stable version of Chrome. Chrome Canary is updated multiple times per week, and it may contain bugs that can cause the browser to crash or behave unexpectedly. It is not recommended for everyday use.



The exact timeline for the Boarding Pass Detector's rollout remains unclear. However, the presence of the flag suggests that Google is actively working on the feature and could introduce it in a future Chrome for Android update.

While the Boarding Pass Detector flag (#boarding-pass-detector) is currently inactive and only present in the Canary build of Chrome for Android (version 121.0.6145.0), it's a clear indication that Google is exploring ways to enhance boarding pass management within Google Wallet. The feature could be particularly useful for frequent travelers who frequently receive boarding passes electronically.