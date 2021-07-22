Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Chrome for iOS update: full page screenshot support, locking Incognito tabs with Face ID or Touch ID

Iskra Petrova
The latest version for Chrome on iOS is now rolling out, alongside the one for Android and desktop. As usual, some new helpful features are getting introduced with the update. XDA-Developers report that the new version brings support for system-level full page screenshots, and more security options for Incognito tabs.

You can now lock Incognito tabs with Face ID or Touch ID


This new feature is a step forwards to more secure browsing. With this option, you will be able to hide your Incognito tabs so they can be accessible only by you, locked with Face ID or Touch ID, or your iPhone passcode.

This way, if you leave Incognito tabs open in Chrome and come back, you will need to authenticate with your security method before you can access them or view them. To enable the new feature, you can go to Settings > Privacy > Lock Incognito tabs.

The second change, introduced with the update, is the possibility to take full-page screenshots of a webpage. Until now, this feature was available only if you were using the default Safari browser on your iPhone, and unavailable in Chrome.

It works similarly to Safari. After taking a screenshot in Chrome and tapping to view it, you will see the "Full Page" tab to capture the entire page, alongside customization features, sharing, and saving options.


Other changes brought by the update include a small redesign of Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages. Entries there now appear on rounded cards while no longer stretching across the screen edge-to-edge. On top of that, the browser now asks for confirmation before closing all tabs from the Tab Switcher. This feature helps prevent you from accidentally closing everything.

And last but not least, the Tab Switcher now lets you share and bookmark tabs to your reading list. You just need to long-press or hold the tab in question so the options will appear.

The new version of Chrome for iOS is now live for the public, and you can download it from the App Store.

