Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Chinese foundries get bad news from the Netherlands

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
A High-NA EUV Lithography machine made by Dutch firm ASML has been assembled at an Intel fab.
Lithography machines are an important tool in chip making since they are used to etch circuitry patterns on the silicon wafers that end up sliced and diced to become chips. Because these chips can contain billions of transistors, these patterns must be thinner than human hair. Only one company makes the lithography machines used by foundries and that is Dutch firm ASML.

The most powerful machines are the second-gen extreme ultraviolet lithography machines known as High-NA EUV. Intel recently became the first foundry to set up these $400 million machines. With its improved resolution, the most cutting-edge circuitry designs can be printed on more than 185 wafers per hour increasing to 220 next year. The Netherlands is blocking Chinese foundries, including leader SMIC, from obtaining Hi-NA EUV and EUV machines (which are needed to produce 5nm or more advanced chips). 

Dutch foreign trade and development minister Reinette Klever announced earlier this month that ASML must obtain a license to ship their older 1970i and 1980i immersion DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) Lithography machines to Chinese-based foundries. Previously, a license wasn't required for shipping these machines to China. DUV Lithography can help foundries manufacture chips using a process node as "small" as 7nm. And licenses are now required to have these older machines serviced by ASML.

ASML is not allowed to ship High-NA EUV machines to Chinese foundries. | Image credit-ASML - Chinese foundries get bad news from the Netherlands
ASML is not allowed to ship High-NA EUV machines to Chinese foundries. | Image credit-ASML

The smaller the process node, the smaller the feature set for a chip which means the chip will use smaller transistors. Using smaller transistors results in a chip can fit more transistors inside it making the component more powerful and energy-efficient. SMIC has been able to produce 7nm chips for Huawei and while EUV lithography is required to build 5nm and even more advanced chips, there has been talk about SMIC being able to build sub-7nm chips using DUV.

Eventually, the bans preventing foundries in China from obtaining EUV lithography gear might not matter. Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment has filed a patent to produce parts for an EUV machine and if the company receives the patent, it might be able to help companies like SMIC obtain their own EUV machines that aren't subject to U.S. restrictions. Paul Van Gerven, an editor at Dutch tech magazine Bits&Chips, says, "Should the Dutch start pushing back, the U.S. will most likely introduce additional restrictions of its own."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more

Latest News

Pixel 9 Pro Fold passes repairability test with flying colors thanks to its modular design
Pixel 9 Pro Fold passes repairability test with flying colors thanks to its modular design
Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus outperforming Pro models during the opening weekend
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus outperforming Pro models during the opening weekend
Sorry, "Pro" and "Ultra" Androids - iPhone 16 Pro is the only "Pro" phone now (it's not even close)
Sorry, "Pro" and "Ultra" Androids - iPhone 16 Pro is the only "Pro" phone now (it's not even close)
Security research firm has a serious warning for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 model
Security research firm has a serious warning for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 model
These are the new M4 Macs coming next month
These are the new M4 Macs coming next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless