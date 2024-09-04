Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation

ChatGPT is getting super popular and along with the growing number of users that benefit from Generative AI, it's getting some new features to make itself even more helpful. Now, one of its current perks is voice support, which lets users talk with it or have it read text out loud. Right now, you're only getting four voice options.

Luckily for you, if you happen to be bored with one of these four options, OpenAI is reportedly working on bringing eight more voices to ChatGPT. This makes the total voice count that you get to pick from twelve.

According to Testing Catalog, eight new ChatGPT voices in the works were discovered using reverse engineering techniques. The new voices may launch in the new future. They have rather cryptic names such as Fathom, Glimmer, Harp, Maple, Orbit, Rainbow, Reef, Ridge, and Vale. They will presumably be added alongside the four current voices offered by the Generative AI chatbot.


But it's not only the tone that will be different for these voices. Reportedly, they will be able to make nonverbal sounds sound more natural, like, for example, imitation of animals. It is said the new voices will be imitating animal sounds more accurately. Including, for example, dog barks. It's interesting why you would want to make ChatGPT bark, but at least, you'll be able to do that with these new voices, reportedly.

On top of that, the new ChatGPT voices are said to be able to adjust their tones based on how a text is formatted. Which will actually help express emotions more accurately and therefore sound less like a robot... examples include bolded or italicized text, used to express different emotions.

So far though, it's not exactly clear when (and if, by the way) OpenAI will make these new ChatGPT voices accessible to the public. For now, they're only discovered using reverse engineering, and regular users have no access to them.

I personally think that OpenAI will indeed release them (although we don't know when). It seems only natural to add more voices to the services as time progresses, and the other refinements such as changing intonation based on text formatting are something I can totally see ChatGPT getting the ability to do.
