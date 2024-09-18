Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

ChatGPT creator forms an “independent” safety board with the power to pause AI models

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
OpenAI's ChatGPT logo displayed on a background of pink and green stripes.
Safety is crucial for any company venturing into AI, and it’s particularly important for one of the top players in the game, OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT. Now, following a detailed review of its safety and security practices, the company has created an independent safety board to ensure everything stays in line.

But just how independent is it really?


OpenAI is transforming its Safety and Security Committee into an independent “Board oversight committee” that can hold off on model launches if there are safety issues, as mentioned in a blog post from the company. This shift comes after a recent 90-day review of its safety and security practices, during which the committee suggested establishing the independent board.

The committee, led by Zico Kolter and featuring members like Adam D’Angelo, Paul Nakasone, and Nicole Seligman, will get updates from company leaders on safety assessments for major model launches.
 
Together with the full board, it will oversee these launches and can push back a release if safety concerns arise. Additionally, OpenAI’s entire board of directors will receive regular updates on safety and security issues.

However, since the members of OpenAI’s safety committee also sit on the broader board of directors, it’s a bit unclear how independent the committee truly is or how that independence is organized.

On the other hand, OpenAI says it is working with external organizations, such as Los Alamos National Labs – one of the top national labs in the US – to explore how AI can be safely utilized in lab settings for advancing bioscientific research.

Additionally, it recently struck deals with the AI Safety Institutes in the US and UK to work together on researching new AI safety risks and establishing standards for trustworthy AI.

We will explore more opportunities for independent testing of our systems and will lead the push for industry-wide safety standards. For example, we’re already developing new collaborations with third-party safety organizations and non-governmental labs for independent model safety assessments. We are also working with government agencies to advance the science of AI safety.

– OpenAI, September 2024

Recommended Stories
I believe strict regulations are essential for AI, especially regarding how companies train their models, so it is encouraging to see safety boards becoming more common. For example, Meta also has its Oversight Board, which reviews content policy decisions and issues rulings that Meta must adhere to. However, I think it would be better if safety boards were made up of people with no ties to the companies they oversee. What’s your take on this?
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
AT&T pays minor fine to resolve long-running data breach investigation
AT&T pays minor fine to resolve long-running data breach investigation
Older iPhone score phone call recording and live transcripts with lates iOS 18.1 beta
Older iPhone score phone call recording and live transcripts with lates iOS 18.1 beta
Apple Watch’s future could indeed include a dedicated flashlight accessory
Apple Watch’s future could indeed include a dedicated flashlight accessory
It's not too late to get the capable Galaxy Buds FE on the cheap at Walmart
It's not too late to get the capable Galaxy Buds FE on the cheap at Walmart
Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 8 is on sale at a new record low price before Prime Day
Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 8 is on sale at a new record low price before Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless