ChatGPT creator forms an “independent” safety board with the power to pause AI models

– OpenAI, September 2024



Recommended Stories

Together with the full board, it will oversee these launches and can push back a release if safety concerns arise. Additionally, OpenAI’s entire board of directors will receive regular updates on safety and security issues.However, since the members of OpenAI’s safety committee also sit on the broader board of directors, it’s a bit unclear how independent the committee truly is or how that independence is organized.On the other hand, OpenAI says it is working with external organizations, such as Los Alamos National Labs – one of the top national labs in the US – to explore how AI can be safely utilized in lab settings for advancing bioscientific research.Additionally, it recently struck deals with the AI Safety Institutes in the US and UK to work together on researching new AI safety risks and establishing standards for trustworthy AI.I believe strict regulations are essential for AI, especially regarding how companies train their models, so it is encouraging to see safety boards becoming more common. For example, Meta also has its Oversight Board, which reviews content policy decisions and issues rulings that Meta must adhere to. However, I think it would be better if safety boards were made up of people with no ties to the companies they oversee. What’s your take on this?